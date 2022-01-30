Tottenham transfer news and rumours: Fresh boost on multiple fronts, Ndombele update, Amrabat insight

(AFP via Getty Images)

Finally, Tottenham appear to be making headway in the transfer market.

While it’ll have been a frustrating month for supporters, Spurs could be one of the busiest clubs in England on deadline day as top brass in North London attempt to arm Antonio Conte with the kind of ammunition required to truly mount a Champions League push.

Without additions, it’s certainly not difficult to imagine a scenario in which Conte airs his frustrations. Having constantly spoken about the need to improve the level of the team, not backing him in the first window seems like a foolish step.

Ahead of deadline day, here’s everything you need to know.

Dejan Kulusevski

The Swedish international emerged as a target following the collapse of the Luis Diaz deal with the Juventus star now set to join Spurs.

Likely to cost around £33.8m, the former Parma forward is able to play across the frontline and could further increase competition for places.

Rodrigo Bentancur

Another Juventus player, Bentancur is expected to arrive on an 18-month loan deal before the option of making it a more permanent arrangement.

A highly-rated deep-lying playmaker, Aston Villa were also keen on a move.

Sofyan Amrabat

While Spurs had lined up a deal for the Fiorentina midfielder, Bentancur’s likely arrival will mean they drop their pursuit.

Tanguy Ndombele

Having seen a move to PSG collapse, Tanguy Ndombele could return to former club Lyon following their sale of Bruno Guimaraes to Newcastle United.

Lyon are now in talks about a move to bring the French international back to the club and call an end to a Spurs career that, in truth, never really got going.

Bryan Gil

After failing to settle, Bryan Gil looks set for a quick-fire loan return to Spain.

Once Kulusevski has joined, the Spaniard will be allowed to leave for Valencia on loan.