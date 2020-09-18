Tottenham transfer news LIVE: Sergio Reguilon, Gareth Bale, Dele Alli plus Premier League updates

Sergio Reguilon, full-back for Spain and Real Madrid (AFP via Getty Images)

Sergio Reguilon and Gareth Bale are flying in to London today to complete their moves from Real Madrid to Tottenham Hotspur in a major coup for Spurs.

Bale will seal a one-year loan deal with Spurs paying around half of his wages and Real Madrid covering the rest, as he returns to the club where he became a superstar.

Reguilon, a Spain international, is a lower profile player but no less important and is expected to provide serious competition for Ben Davies at left-back going forwards.

