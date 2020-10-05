Tottenham transfer news LIVE: Paulo Gazzaniga, Antonio Rudiger, Ryan Sessegnon plus Premier League updates

The transfer window is hours away from slamming shut, but Tottenham’s squad could still look different come the end of the day than it did when the Premier League side stepped out to thrash Manchester United 6-1 on Sunday.

Paulo Gazzaniga has been linked with a last-minute move to Liverpool following Adrian’s numerous recent errors while filling in for Alisson. Elsewhere, as Frank Lampard tries to shift dead wood from Chelsea’s defence, Antonio Rudiger reportedly sees Spurs as an ideal destination. Ryan Sessegnon, meanwhile, looks set to be loaned to Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim, a move that could be announced at any moment.

Whether Rudiger arrives or Sessegnon goes, Jose Mourinho is said to be keen on Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar. This all follows the arrival of striker Carlos Vinicius on loan from Benfica last weekend. Follow all the updates here: