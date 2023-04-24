Tottenham transfer news: Emerson Royal’s agent reveals desire to leave ‘to fight for titles’

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Tottenham defender Emerson Royal will look to leave the club this summer, according to the player’s agent.

Emerson Zulu, who is also the Brazilian’s father, outlined his desire to win trophies at a “giant” club - naming Real Madrid as one potential destination.

“There is a great possibility that Emerson will leave Tottenham,” he is quoted as telling the Charla Podcast.

“We believe it’s time for him to take a bigger leap and to go to a team that fights for titles.

“I think he fits a giant like Real Madrid.”

Royal is under contract for another three years at Spurs, having joined from Barcelona for over £25million at the start of last season.

Pedro Porro was signed in his right wing-back position in the last January transfer window but Matt Doherty was the player moved on as a result, with the Spaniard’s arrival coinciding with some of Royal’s best form for Tottenham.

In recent weeks, he has been unavailable due to injury and sat out Sunday’s 6-1 thrashing at the hands of Newcastle.