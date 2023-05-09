Tottenham transfer news: Dejan Kulusevski ‘wants big changes’ at Spurs as decision looms on future

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Dejan Kulusevski wants to see a big shake-up in the Tottenham dressing room this summer, according to a close friend of the Swedish winger.

Panagiotis Louka, a former teammate of the Spurs star at Atalanta, has revealed that Kulusevski believes “attitude” issues have been behind the squad’s struggling form - rather than ex-coach Antonio Conte.

“We spoke a week before Conte left and he said that the problem wasn’t the manager,” he told Juve News.

“The team must change its attitude, a change is needed.”

Tottenham are said to have a £30.5million transfer clause to sign Kulusevski at the end of the season, which would become an obligation should they qualify for the Champions League.

With that looking unlikely, the 23-year-old’s future could instead become linked to Spurs and parent club Juventus’ decisions regarding Harry Kane and Angel Di Maria.

“€35m is a lot, it's up to Tottenham to decide,” he continued. “He's young and has helped the team a lot, doing what he’s done at 23 isn't for everyone.

“If he returns to Juve instead, it will be a whole other story. He hasn’t told me anything, it's too early to think about it. It will take time to figure out what to do.

“If important players like Kane were to leave Tottenham, the situation would change. It’s the same thing at Juve, if Di Maria wasn’t to renew, there would be more room for Dejan.

“He'd be happy with [Massimiliano] Allegri. Compared to his first experience at Juve, he's now much more sure of himself, he's grown a lot at Tottenham.”