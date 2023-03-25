What Tottenham target Julian Nagelsmann has already said about managing in the Premier League

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Julian Nagelsmann is the name on every Tottenham’s fans lips after becoming available just as the club plot their post-Antonio Conte future - and he has already outlined his desire to manage in the Premier League.

Sacked by Bayern Munich on Friday, the German manager is reportedly open to discussing a move to north London.

Spurs are setting out their plan to replace Conte, who remains at his family home in Italy as the uncertainty continues over his future.

Speaking to the Telegraph in February 2021, the then-RB Leipzig boss Nagelsmann expressed his interest in taking a Premier League job.

The possibility of following in his fellow countryman Jurgen Klopp’s footsteps appeared tempting to the 35-year-old however he refused to put a timeframe on any potential move.

He said: “The Premier League is a very interesting league and I can imagine it could be a big aim to be a big manager in the Premier League one day, like Jurgen who is very successful.

“It could be a step in the future. But, you know, in soccer it’s not that easy to plan, ‘How long will you be a manager in Leipzig? When will you go to the Premier League?’.

“I could imagine going to the Premier League. I could imagine staying as a manager in the Bundesliga for my whole career. It’s cool to be a manager in my own country. I love it. But then perhaps in the future we can meet face-to-face in the Premier League, who knows.”