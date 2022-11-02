Tottenham sweat over Heung-min Son as pictures emerge of star’s swollen facial injury

Heung-min Son nursed a swollen eye as he celebrated Tottenham’s win over Marseille in the Champions League - as the club began to sweat over his injury.

After Spurs’ comeback heroics on Tuesday night the games keep coming thick and fast with Liverpool the visitors to north London on Sunday, and Son is now a doubt for that match.

In the first half at Stade Velodrome, the Korean winger was forced off after a clash of heads with Chancel Mbemba.

Yves Bissouma was introduced in his place with Mbemba then netting Marseille’s goal in the long stoppage time afforded due to the lengthy treatment Son required.

Visibly dazed as he left the pitch, an update on the 30-year-old was provided by assistant manager Cristian Stellini after the 2-1 win.

How Son’s injury looked during the dressing room celebrations (Harry Kane/Twitter)

“In this moment, we don't know,” he told reporters on Tuesday night.

“We have to wait for a medical assessment, and we have to wait until tomorrow. Sonny feels better now. I saw him in the dressing room. He celebrated with us. So we will wait for tomorrow.

(AP)

(REUTERS)

“We are not sure [if he was concussed].

“It is his face. His eye is a bit swollen.”