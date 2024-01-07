Tottenham agree deal to bring in Timo Werner on loan from Leipzig

Photograph: Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images/Shutterstock

Tottenham have agreed a loan deal with RB Leipzig for the Germany striker Timo Werner. Ange Postecoglou is keen to complete moves early this month as he seeks to drive his project forward and Spurs are primed the announce the first one.

Postecoglou’s priority remains central defence where the top target is Genoa’s Radu Dragusin, but he has also been open to strengthening his front three. He identified the 27-year-old Werner as a player who would suit his tactical plans due to his pace, intensity and ability to meet the pressing demands key to Tottenham’s strategy.

Spurs have lost Son Heung-min, their captain and top scorer, to the Asian Cup for at least a month and Alejo Véliz is struggling with a knee injury.

Werner, the former Chelsea player who has also been linked with a move to Manchester United, has scored two goals in eight Bundesliga appearances this season and is under contract with Leipzig until the summer of 2026.

Leipzig’s manager, Marco Rose, confirmed talks were taking place. “It’s right that Timo wants to go on loan,” he said. “Timo would like to go to the European Championship. We wish him all the best and are keeping our fingers crossed for him.”

Chelsea signed Werner for £47.5m in the summer of 2020, but the Germany international moved back to the Bundesliga two years later having scored 10 goals in 56 Premier League games.

One player who could be leaving Spurs is Eric Dier, who is close to clinching a move to Bayern Munich, with an agreement in place over his personal terms.