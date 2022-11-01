Tottenham stars disturbed by fireworks ahead of crunch Marseille clash in Champions League

Fireworks were let off outside Tottenham’s team hotel overnight ahead of their crunch Champions League game against Marseille on Tuesday.

The Spurs squad and staff were disturbed by firecrackers at 1am and 4.30am as Marseille supporters aimed to give their side an edge ahead of the decider, which kicks off at 9pm local time.

Spurs must avoid defeat at the Stade Velodrome to qualify for the last-16, with the French side needing a win to progress to the knockouts.

Eric Dier, the Spurs defender, recently spoke about the importance of sleep to the players’ recovery during the relentless pre-World Cup schedule.

“I just to try to sleep a lot! Eat well, lots of water. I try to do everything in the right way,” Dier said last month, when asked about recovering from games.

“I love a nap, I nap every day! 45 minutes or something. I get eight or nine hours [at night] and 45 minutes in the afternoon.

“I do it straight after training. I like it. It makes me feel better for the rest of the day. I think it’s good for me.

“I think [most of the team do the same]. I think some do it more than me. The South Americans, they love it!

“I don’t have kids, so it’s easy for me. People with kids I’ve heard it’s a little different at night. But for me I can sleep whenever I want.”