Tottenham star Ivan Perisic ponders sensational return to Serie A and Inter Milan

Despite joining the club last summer, Perisic is already looking to make a move back to his former club.

The wing-back left Inter in summer on a free tranfer in order to reunite with his former manager Conte and to ply his trade elsewhere.

However, the wing back has had a season of inconsistency which has contributed to Tottenham's stuttering form.

Although his departure from Inter left a sour taste in some fans' mouths, current left-back, Robin Gosens, may look to return to the Bundesliga this summer.

If this were to happen, a door would be open for Perisic to make a return to the club where has has spent the majoirty of his career at. During his time at the Italian giants, he made 255 appearances, won the Serie A title and each of the domestic competitions within Italy.

The Croatian international has a contract in the English capital which expires in 2024, so it is unlikely that a move would be blocked by Spurs.

He currently earns around £5million a year at the North London club and would no doubt have to make sacrifices in order to return.

It has been reported that a deal could be struck between the two parties with a years wages being spread over two seasons.

He has often been deployed at left-back throughout the 2022/23 campaign and has managed to contribute to 11 goals so far.

Perisic has been among the best performing defenders in the league so far with Conte himself claiming he is 'one of the world's best'.

He would be an ideal signing for the Italian club although he would be sorely missed by Tottenham as he has been a regular starter throughout the season.

