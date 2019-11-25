Tottenham star Harry Kane backs Jose Mourinho to help deliver trophies

Harry Kane says Jose Mourinho will give Tottenham added confidence as he bids to win trophies.

The Spurs talisman is looking to reach the next level, having finished losing finalists in the Champions League at the end of last season.

One of the biggest accusations levelled at former boss Mauricio Pochettino was his failure to deliver silverware for the north London club.

Mourinho, his successor, will expect to deliver on that front - the Portuguese manager has eight top division titles to his name as well as four major European successes.

And Kane believes the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss will help Spurs reach the elite level.

“The gaffer has won at every club he has gone to, there's no hiding that,” the England captain said. “We all want to win and when Mauricio was here we wanted to win the same as when the gaffer is here now.

“But, of course, when someone has a reputation like Jose Mourinho has, it gives you confidence, it gives you that belief.”

Kane has enjoyed success with Spurs since 2014-15, where he scored 32 goals for club and country.

The prolific forward has failed to look back - and has often seen his name linked with the likes of Manchester United.

Mourinho made his name in England when he led Chelsea to silverware and Kane will be hoping he can do the same for Tottenham. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland, File)

And although he has made it clear it is trophies he wants - the 26-year-old believes he can gain that success at Tottenham.

“I've made it clear that I'm at the stage of my career where I want to win trophies,” he added. “We've managed to do it the last four seasons, we know how big that is, doing well in the Champions League, making this club even bigger around Europe.

“We've had a difficult start this season, but we have full belief that we can make that top four. It's massive for the players, for the club financially, so that's our aim in the Premier League.

“We'll see how that goes and I will keep fighting for this club on the pitch.”

