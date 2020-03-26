Tottenham stadium to turn NHS blue in show of support for key workers fighting coronavirus

Action Images via Reuters

Tottenham will join other iconic venues across London on Thursday night by turning their stadium blue in tribute to the NHS.

People are being encouraged to show their support and appreciation for those fighting coronavirus within the Health Service as part of the #ClapForOurCarers campaign.

Wembley Stadium, the O2 Arena and Royal Albert Hall will also be illuminated in NHS blue as a show of support.

"The Club will tonight proudly illuminate its stadium in blue colours as part of a nationwide show of support for our wonderful NHS," a Spurs statement read.

"At 8pm, people across the country are being encouraged to join in a mass round of applause for those that are on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic as part of the #ClapForOurCarers campaign."

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho offered his own personal support to the fight this week when he volunteered with Age UK, helping put together care packages for the elderly in Enfield.

