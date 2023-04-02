Tottenham squad ramping up siege mentality ahead of Everton clash, says Cristian Stellini

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Cristian Stellini has vowed that Tottenham will take all the external “punches” and move closer together as a group.

Spurs will head to Everton tomorrow night for their first match without Antonio Conte, in a crucial clash to kick-start the Premier League run-in.

Conte’s former assistant Stellini will take charge, having stayed at the club as interim head coach with his mentor and ex-boss’ blessing.

Tottenham are hunting yet another permanent manager, with football director Fabio Paratici also on a leave of absence after a global ban from FIFA that he has appealed.

Stellini has called on Spurs to create a siege mentality, especially against any outside criticism, with 10 games to go in the hunt for a top-four Premier League finish.

“Around us, there is a lot of speculation; the club is here, the fans are with us, the stadium is there; we will play football again,” said Stellini.

“So, all the speculation is only speculation. We have to be worried only about the game we have to play and the way we want to play the game.

“The more you try to punch us, more we are tight, we stick together and more we react.

“This has to be clear for you guys and for all the people who try to punch us. Because with speculation, you create only energy for us. This has to be clear for everyone.”

Tottenham must also continue to work to secure Harry Kane’s long-term future, with the England captain and Spurs talisman out of contract next summer.

Stellini insisted Kane is focused solely on Tottenham’s battle for Champions League qualification however, in another front-foot defence of the club’s current situation.

“You try to punch us and we react together and will be strong,” said Stellini.

“I said that Harry Kane is our top-scorer and he wants to play the best matches in his life, because this is what I feel and if you try to speculate on this, we want to play the next match at the best.

“This is my job. It’s not my job to speak about other things.”