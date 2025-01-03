Tottenham squad hit by sickness bug before Newcastle clash

Ange Postecoglou has confirmed a sickness bug has hit the Tottenham squad ahead of their Premier League clash with Newcastle.

Several players have been struck down by illness this week and have missed training.

Postecoglou has also confirmed when Spurs expect to have Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero and Guglielmo Vicario back from injury.

Destiny Udogie is set to be sidelined for six weeks with the hamstring injury he suffered in the 2-2 draw with Wolves.

Postecoglou says Spurs have ‘had a bit of an illness bug around the squad’ (Getty Images)

Richarlison and Mikey Moore are closing in on a return.

“At this stage, Richy and Mikey Moore are the two next cabs off the rank, hopefully next week at some point,” said Postecoglou.

“Ben [Davies], Micky van de Ven, Romero all around the same time, the back end of January they're slated to return.

“Destiny obviously with his hamstring looks around the six-week mark for him missing.

“None of the injured ones are back yet, we've had a bit of an illness bug around the squad so a few were missing from training but we'll be alright.

“Vic? He's on schedule, he's still on the same sort of timeline,” said the Spurs head coach. “End of February was the initial prognosis and he's still on schedule.”

Rodrigo Bentancur is suspended for the Newcastle game after recovering five yellow cards.

Udogie was injured at the start of the second half of the 2-2 draw with Wolves last weekend - his 22nd appearance of a congested season - and was replaced by forgotten man Sergio Reguilon.

Djed Spence, who was suspended against Wolves, is likely to come in at left-back for against Newcastle on Saturday, with Ben Davies still out with a hamstring problem of his own.

Udogie's injury is another hammer blow for Postecoglou, who has been without his first-choice centre-halves Romero and Van de Ven for most of winter.