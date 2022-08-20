Tottenham vs Wolves live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League

tottenham spurs vs wolves live score premier league latest updates - Jack Thomas - WWFC

11:43 AM

Team news: Wolves XI

Wolverhampton: Jose Sa, Jonny, Collins, Kilman, Ait Nouri, Neves, Matheus Luiz, Daniel Podence, Joao Moutinho, Pedro Neto, Goncalo Guedes.

Subs: Jimenez, Hwang, Sarkic, Boly, Nelson Semedo, Gomes, Dendoncker, Traore, Cundle.

11:42 AM

Team news: Spurs XI

Tottenham: Lloris, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic, Kulusevski, Son, Kane.

Subs: Doherty, Richarlison, Gil Salvatierra, Sessegnon, Forster, Tanganga, Lucas Moura, Lenglet, Bissouma.

11:38 AM

Good morning!

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's coverage of Tottenham vs Wolves, the first of six Premier League matches today, with Bournemouth hosting Spurs' north London rivals Arsenal in the late kick-off.

Antonio Conte has said he is a fan of the "nasty" streak that Richarlison has brought to Tottenham, who moved to the club from Everton this summer for a reported fee of £50million and is pushing for his full debut.

Spurs' Italian manager clashed with Chelsea counterpart Thomas Tuchel during and after the draw at Stamford Bridge last Sunday. Conte was fined £15,000 but avoided a touchline ban after both managers admitted improper conduct.

"For sure Richy is a player that made us focussed, nasty. He's a player I like," he said of his 25-year-old Brazilian signing.

"He's always fully into the training session with his mind. For us I think this is a good sign."

Conte wants to keep his options open in attack, especially when it comes to getting as many goalscorers on the pitch as possible.

"We are working also on the tactical aspect because the season will be long and there are many games that we have to play also with four strikers.

"In the end at Chelsea, we played with Lucas Moura as wing-back, Ivan Perisic - we are talking about someone in the past (who was) a striker - Richarlison, (Dejan) Kulusevski, Son (Heung-min).

"But to do this, it's important to have organisation in the tactical aspect.

"The problem could be for the others (the opposition) when you have the ball, but without the ball also we must not lose the balance."

Cristian Romero will miss the match this lunchtime. The Argentine defender suffered a muscle injury in his pelvic area in the draw with Chelsea.

Barcelona loanee Clement Lenglet is back, but Oliver Skipp (heel) is out.

Wolves could hand a debut to Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes, who joined from Sporting Lisbon for a club record fee of £38 million.

Morgan Gibbs-White completed his transfer to Nottingham Forest on Friday and Nunes is expected to go straight into the squad.

Forward Raul Jimenez (knee and groin) and midfielder Joao Moutinho (heel) both continue their recovery.