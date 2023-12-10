Tottenham spring back to life with thumping of depleted Newcastle

Son's late penalty piled the pain on Newcastle - AFP/Adrian Dennis

Tottenham Hotspur took out their revenge on Newcastle United with a comprehensive thrashing of Eddie Howe’s side that gave a timely reminder of everything that is brilliant to watch about Ange Postecoglu’s side, writes Luke Edwards.

After four defeats in their last five games, this was a superb return to form and will help ease the memory of the 6-1 humiliation at St James’ Park that marked the nadir of last season.

Spurs were a joy to watch from start to finish, overrunning and overwhelming Newcastle who look like a team running on empty, their crippling injury list looking exactly that. This was a second successive heavy away defeat for Eddie Howe’s side with the same 10 outfield players starting the match for a fifth game in a row.

Tottenham Hotspur 4 Newcastle United 1: as it happened, below

07:21 PM GMT

Final

Bit of a slog for two tired teams but Spurs ran out pretty comfortable winners. Eddie Howe seemingly implying that he needs more resources. Well, that shouldn’t prove too hard. Thank you for following with us and goodnight.

07:19 PM GMT

Eddie Howe to Sky

“Too simplistic too say we just ran out of gas. Spurs played well. We had our moments, especially at start of second half. Not at our best physically today. Lads giving everything but not enough resources to give more.

“We have another game on Weds. Champions League is a very special tournament but it means more games. Hardest injuries I have had. Same team for five games.

“You have to deal with facts, how we have performed. We were off today. Lack in conviction in possession. And we did not defend well.

“Similar to Everton, we had chances, moments. No rhythm around the box and our execution wasn’t there.”

07:02 PM GMT

Ange quotes

“Pleased, we put in a massive effort. We were lot more bright in the front third, aware of opportunities.

“Sonny excellent, causing problems. Other guys see that authority and they take the lead from that.

“You rely on your leaders to take initiative. Front third play as good as it has been for a while.

“Not too much science behind it. You’re giving me too much credit, and too much blame when things aren’t going so well. Really it is that we have got some players back.

“I won’t speak for Eddie but when you are running on fumes...

“It doesn’t sound as sexy, for what as a better word, to put it down to that but we lost a lot of players in that Chelsea game. But that is the Premier League, it is unrelenting. Other sides aren’t going to feel sorry for you.

“You are going to go through tough periods but it is how you come through them.”

06:53 PM GMT

“Players who have started last five or six games have had a lot asked of them. A game too many. Disappointed not to give the travelling fans something.

“Once you go 1-0 down, with what has happened in last couple of away games, it is hard.

“Hard to digest, it is so raw. Spurs good side. We couldn’t find a breakthrough.

“I have been champing at the bit, working hard. Wanted to get back and help the lads.

“With Vicario? There is a way to win. Like Pickford the other day. Goalkeeper making faces, messing around. I thought it was out of order. We are grown men.”

06:47 PM GMT

Spurs

stay in fifth place and are now on 30 points, that’s seven behind the leaders Liverpool. Newcastle, as it happens, remain unchanged in seventh place on 26 points.

06:36 PM GMT

Son speaks to Sky

“Very important, we don’t want to make more mistakes like we have done for the last couple of weeks.

We want to continue to perform like this, but stay humble. We have to be more ruthless and we were.

Not easy to beat a team like Newcastle 4-0 (he seems to have forgotten the late Newcastle consolation!)

Tripps is one of my closest friends, amazing defender, but I wanted to beat him today.

Should we call Harry back?! I always practicsed pens even when he was here. Hopefully it means a few more for goals me!

[Thanks for Man of Match award] but I think Richarlison deserved it.”

Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates with teammates - Getty Images Europe

06:35 PM GMT

Reaction coming up

Spurs had 23 shots to 9

12 on target to 3

Expected goals: 3.88 for Spurs and Newcastle 1.69.

06:25 PM GMT

Full time: Spurs 4 Newcastle 1

That’s the lot. Newcastle started ok but seemed to go totally flat after the first quarter and Spurs had it all their own way.

Vicario and Joelinton having a few words with each other as the players come off.

06:20 PM GMT

GOAL! Spurs 4 Newcastle 1 (Joelinton 90+1)

Any way back for Newcastle? Can Spurs fold from here? Everyone has sort of switched off, Joelinton receives the ball on the edge of the box and strokes it home.

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min scores their fourth goal from the penalty spot - Paul Child/Action Images via Reuters

06:18 PM GMT

89 mins: Spurs 4 Newcastle 0

Newcastle look totally cooked. Spurs make a coupe of changes, one of whom - Skipp - receives the ball in glorious isolation down the right and but fails to convert.

Porro and Son soon have shots from a similar area.

Son’s coming off, promising youngster Jamie Donley gets a run out.

06:14 PM GMT

GOAL! Spurs 4 Newcastle 0 (Son 85 pen)

Son hits it hard and true into the corner. Keeper guesses correctly and makes a good dive down low to his right, but never really stopping that one.

06:13 PM GMT

83 mins: Spurs 3 Newcastle 0

Son on the break, racing onto the ball... Bit of a heavy touch as he comes into the area, Newcastle keeper comes out and dangles the leg, Son accepts the invitation and falls over it.... Penalty!

06:12 PM GMT

82 mins: Spurs 3 Newcastle 0

Game’s getting a bit silly. Trippier is booked now.

06:12 PM GMT

81 mins: Spurs 3 Newcastle 0

In the aftermath of that, Bissouma and Bruno put their heads onto each other but the ref doesn’t get too heavy with that.

06:09 PM GMT

78 mins: Spurs 3 Newcastle 0

It’s the inevitable Romero foul! He’s absolutely emptied out Wilson there, that’s a yellow for sure and Var is having a look. Oh, he’s got away with it. Lucky boy. That Romero is a liability.

Wait, no? Var didn’t look at that??

He stamped on Wilson’s foot with one leg and then tripped him with the other.

06:08 PM GMT

73 mins: Spurs 3 Newcastle 0

Variety of subs.

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg replaces Pape Matar Sarr.

Giovani Lo Celso replaces Richarlison.

Lewis Hall replaces Tino Livramento.

Matt Ritchie replaces Anthony Gordon.

05:58 PM GMT

68 mins: Spurs 3 Newcastle 0

Big Joe Linton catches Porro in the back of the head with an elbow and is booked for it.

Thom Gibbs writes: “There has been a sense throughout this game that everyone in the stadium is well aware of Spurs’ recent habit for giving away leads. Even at 2-0 there was some unease, increasing in this half as Newcastle have had more possession and shown signs of life. A roaring relief to the tone of celebration for the third Spurs goal then, although still some lingering uneasiness that Johnson could only hit the woodwork with that shot which looked in for all the world from my seat. One more goal, perhaps two, and the home fans can start to relax. As it is it’s Newcastle’s briefly making more noise, away contingent activating ‘stubborn support through adversity’ mode. An art perfected over many years, before all the lovely money arrived.”

05:58 PM GMT

66 mins: Spurs 3 Newcastle 0

Couple of welcome returns for the Mags. Perhaps Wilson and Sean Longstaff can shut the stable door here.

Isak and Almirón the guys who get subbed off.

05:53 PM GMT

62 mins: Spurs 3 Newcastle 0

Spurs nearly have two more with the next minute.

Firstly, Brennan Johnson gallops down the right and clips the ball in, not too sure if that was a cross or a shot but it’s crashed against the corner of the post and the bar and stayed out.

And then a few seconds later, Son down the left and he shoots from the narrow angle, fizzing the ball across the goal.

05:51 PM GMT

GOAL! Spurs 3 Newcastle 0 (Richarlison 60)

It’s that man again!

All hail Richarlison.

Pedro Porro hit the ball on the diagonal, Richarlison is onto it and between the centre halves. A bit of hesitation between Lascelles and Dubravka, and the big man pounces to pop it past the keeper.

Richarlison pouts his way through the celebration - AFP

05:42 PM GMT

53 mins: Spurs 2 Newcastle 0

As I say, you’re never out of it against Spurs. They’re allowing Newcastle all sorts of forays down the right and opportunities to deliver balls into the box.

05:40 PM GMT

50 mins: Spurs 2 Newcastle 0

Romero with a silly foul, not the first time I’ve typed that over the last few years. Allows Trippier a chance to sling it in. Spurs deal.

05:37 PM GMT

47 mins: Spurs 2 Newcastle 0

Early signs are a bit more encouraging for the visitors, who start on the front foot and win a corner.

05:30 PM GMT

A week to forget

Thom Gibbs writes: “I make that four Newcastle goals conceded this week which you can fairly blame Kieran Trippier for. He looks at risk now every time Son carries the ball forward down Spurs’ left. “No noise from the Saudi boys,” sing the home fans.”

And predictably, they look shattered. Slow to get into space, slow to close down, slow to pass, slow to spot runners #nufc have to play at speed to be effective. As they were at Everton, Almiron and Gordon off pace. Miley, Bruno & Joelinton running through treacle — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) December 10, 2023

Feels like Kieran Trippier needs a couple of weeks at a remote spa having his temples massaged and someone bringing him nourishing smoothies. — Nick Miller (@NickMiller79) December 10, 2023

05:19 PM GMT

Half time: Spurs 2 Newcastle 0

Home side very impressive, visitors look about ready to throw in the towel. But that said, Spurs have nodded off once or twice and you never know...

05:14 PM GMT

42 mins: Spurs 2 Newcastle 0

Spurs break, Son absolutely pacing it up the field. Pass frees Kulusevski, who crosses, it’s deflected just - just - out of the reach of the arriving Richarlison.

05:12 PM GMT

40 mins: Spurs 2 Newcastle 0

The ball played forward, Newcastle again all over the show, it sort of half drops for Kulusevski but he cannot get a meaningful shot away.

Gary Neville: “Newcastle look so tired. Knackered.”

05:09 PM GMT

Spurs 2 Newcastle 0 (Richarlison 37)

It’s two! Son again down the left, Trippier is having a nightmare... Son turns him inside and out, goes past him, low cross again and this time it is Richarlison who profits, the ball perfect and he only has to tap it in.

Richarlison teed up by Son - Reuters

05:06 PM GMT

Masked avenger

05:04 PM GMT

33 mins: Spurs 1 Newcastle 0

Spurs lose it in midfield. They’re one of those sides who always give you a way back.

Gordon carries the ball, slips it to Almiron. Shoots it straight at the keeper. I’ve never been convinced by Miggy.

05:03 PM GMT

Celebration

Udogie and Kulusevski celebrate - Action Images via Reuters

04:57 PM GMT

GOAL! Spurs 1 Newcastle 0 (Udogie 26)

Son out on the left, does brilliantly, hard low cross and Udogie cannot miss. On. A. Plate.

04:49 PM GMT

18 mins: Spurs 0 Newcastle 0

Son looks like he means business, whips a wonderful cross around Trippier. Richarlison gets across the near post but cannot tuck it away.

Romero did well with a header from a corner and Almiron has to hack it clear.



Here is Thom Gibbs: “Intriguing to see attacking Angeball in action, directly in line with the press box. Spurs’s attack is so high, and Kieran Trippier often fairly advanced from his right-back position, that the home team often look to have a have a five on three situation available. The couple of times so far that they’ve won the ball to make this possible Spurs have been too slow with their movement or inaccurate with their passing for any positive results. Newcastle, in fairness, have been recovering well. Almiron and Miley putting in plenty of defensive efforts on their right to cover for Trippier’s attacking instincts.”

04:47 PM GMT

16 mins: Spurs 0 Newcastle 0

Fabian Schär looks to have hurt his hip.

04:46 PM GMT

15 mins: Spurs 0 Newcastle 0

Ball is swept out to Son on the left, Almiron gets back in time and Son, uncharacteristically, dithers. Son then makes contact with Almiron using the arm. Almiron makes the most of that I must say. But, that being said, Son was lucky not to get a yellow.

04:44 PM GMT

Battling

Tottenham Hotspur's Pape Matar Sarr in action with Newcastle United's Fabian Schar - Reuters

04:41 PM GMT

8 mins: Spurs 0 Newcastle 0

Oh and Newcastle should be ahead! They get down the flank, the right side of the Spurs defence is again iffy, a low ball across and neither of the arriving Toon forwards can apply the finishing touch.

Joelinton sends Gordon down the left. Squares if for Isak... Davies gets something on it and makes it hard for Isak to time his finish.

Alexander Isak of Newcastle United misses - Getty Images Europe

04:37 PM GMT

7 mins: Spurs 0 Newcastle 0

Romero loses Joelinton, it’s slipped back to Bruno Guimaraes who lets one rip. The ball lurches wide.

04:36 PM GMT

5 mins: Spurs 0 Newcastle 0

Strong start from Spurs. Kulusevski gets down the left, clever wee pass to Richarlo, who powers forward and whacks one at goal. Deflected behind for a corner.

Newcastle deal with that.

04:35 PM GMT

3 mins: Spurs 0 Newcastle 0

Udogie with a nice bit of play, cute flick to find Richarlison, who turns and shoots. The Newcastle defenders did enough to close him down.

04:31 PM GMT

1 mins: Spurs 0 Newcastle 0

Good atmos, Spurs on the front foot early, Richarlison playing through the centre. The Mags are in a dark navy with yellow socks.

04:29 PM GMT

The teams again

Tottenham Hotspur: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Davies, Udogie, Bissouma, Sarr, Kulusevski, Johnson, Richarlison, Son. Subs: Skipp, Hojbjerg, Gil Salvatierra, Emerson, Lo Celso, Forster, Veliz, Donley, Dorrington.

Newcastle: Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Miley, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Almiron, Isak, Gordon. Subs: Dummett, Wilson, Ritchie, Krafth, Karius, Hall, Gillespie, Longstaff, Alex Murphy.

Referee: Chris Kavanagh (Lancashire)

04:27 PM GMT

The players are out

Nice moment between the managers as they hug. Couple of good blokes I would say.

Here is Thom Gibbs: “Among the many doomy statistics about Spurs throwing away leads (first team to score first in five consecutive Premier League games and win none! Sixteen points dropped from winning positions!) there is one which is more fun. They have scored in 27 Premier League games in a row. Last goalless league game was at Wolves in March. Under Ange Postecogmate they have been flying out of the traps. Seems a fair expectation to expect another early goal here, and perhaps some late on too given how stretched both squads are.”

04:25 PM GMT

Very sweet

Kids in the tunnel in their wee Spurs kits doing some limbering up exercises.

04:13 PM GMT

Eddie H

“We want to impose ourselves on the game, as we always do.

“Big lift to have some of our top professionals back.

“They are playing football, they are doing what they love to do.

“Everton performance good if not the result.”

04:13 PM GMT

Ange to Sky

“Good football includes finishing games off, we have to be diligent in our defensive set up.”

“Hectic week for us so good to have some fresh legs back.”

04:09 PM GMT

The players are out

on the pitch for a run out. Stadium is filling up nicely.

04:02 PM GMT

Results elsewhere

Mean that this is fifth plays seventh. Spurs on 27 points and today’s visitors on 26.

03:56 PM GMT

Thom Gibbs runs the numbers

“Good afternoon from the injury crisis derby. A tired look to both teams and we’re only at the team-sheet stage.

“Always a concerning sign when you’ve got squad numbers starting in 5s and 6s among the subs. Spurs have Jamie Donley wearing 63, and Alfie Dorrington, who in fairness has really made the number 65 shirt his own. Their combined age is younger than yours if you are more than 36 years old. Disgusting stuff.

“Newcastle offer up Alex Murphy who is a relative veteran at 19 and proud owner of their number 54. They have gone for the other modern bench red flag strategy of naming two sub goalkeepers, Loris Karius (THE Loris Karius!) and Mark Gillespie (no relation) [Keith nor Dizzy].”

General view outside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United - Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

03:42 PM GMT

03:35 PM GMT

Teams

Tottenham Hotspur: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Davies, Udogie, Bissouma, Sarr, Kulusevski, Johnson, Richarlison, Son. Subs: Skipp, Hojbjerg, Gil Salvatierra, Emerson, Lo Celso, Forster, Veliz, Donley, Dorrington.

Newcastle: Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Livramento, Miley, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Almiron, Isak, Gordon. Subs: Dummett, Wilson, Ritchie, Krafth, Karius, Hall, Gillespie, Longstaff, Alex Murphy.

Referee: Chris Kavanagh (Lancashire)

03:02 PM GMT

Spurs vs Newcastle coming up

Good afternoon and welcome to our live blog of Spurs against Newcastle, the match comes to us from the magnificent stadium in North London and we will kick off at 4.30pm. The team news should be with us about an hour before that and we will have plenty of build up, chat and speculation in the meantime.

Two intriguing teams at interesting stages. Newcastle seemed to be making the very most of the cash injection and Eddie Howe has had loads of good reviews recently but things have started to get a fair bit more tricky in recent weeks. They’ve got some injury problems and results have not been great.

For Spurs, life after Harry Kane began excitingly but they are on a run of poor form and, while it seems like the locals are still very keen on Ange, presumably they need to start winning pretty soon or he’s going to have a problem.

Eddie How reckons that the key for Newcastle is Bruno Guimaraes.

He said: “You need your top players to play really well when you’re in a situation like this that we’re in at the moment, and I think Bruno has certainly done that.

“I thought Manchester United and Chelsea, were up there with his best performances, and the first half against PSG.

“I think he was very, very good with the ball, very creative, managed to get himself connected with the players in front of him. But also off the ball, I thought he was really good, physically excellent, pressed really well.

“He’s such an important person to that part of the game for us that it is hard work for him physically, but he’s able to repeat those physical exertions that we need him to, so I think his game’s in a very good place.

“It has to be for us to perform well because he’s at the fulcrum of everything really.”

And Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou says: “The pressure is the pressure, you know.

“It’s always there, it’s how you kind of treat it and I’ve never let it sort of guide my path or my way forward.

“For me, I don’t have a three or five year plan up my sleeve that’s guaranteed for success. What I do have is a plan that I think will get us to where we need to be.

“How long that takes? I don’t know. It depends on how we keep disciplined in staying and sticking (to) the path.

“It’s how focused you are and how committed you are to go on the path you’ve started. I’m unwavering with that, I just will not budge. I just think that’s what I believe is the best way forward.”

