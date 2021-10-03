Tottenham’s South American quartet free to play following international duty

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo has confirmed his quartet of South American international players will be available to play upon their return to England.

Spurs signed off ahead of the latest international break with an important 2-1 win over Aston Villa, which stopped the rot of three successive defeats.

Argentinian pair Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero, Colombian Davinson Sanchez and Brazil’s Emerson Royal will now head to red-list countries in South America for World Cup qualifiers.

The Government announced on Friday that players would be allowed to train and play upon their return while isolating at club facilities, providing they were fully jabbed.

Santo, who lost Lo Celso, Romero and Sanchez for 10 days after the last international break, confirmed that would not happen again.

"I can update, they will go and they will return and they will return on different situations," he said.

"They will have to isolate, but we are fortunate enough to have the Lodge and work normally with the team."

Villa will lose Emi Martinez and Marvelous Nakamba to red-list countries, and Smith said: "I wanted a better solution but it is a real difficult situation involving FA and governments.

"We have to deal with it. The one thing we will have is players back and ready to play against Wolves. We will have them back this time."

