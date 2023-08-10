Tottenham make slow progress on Ange Postecoglou rebuild as Joe Rodon joins Leeds on loan

Tottenham defender Joe Rodon has joined Leeds United on loan until the end of the season.

The deal is a straight loan, with no option nor obligation at the end of the campaign, with Rodon joining the Championship club after Liam Cooper was ruled out for eight weeks with a foot injury sustained on the opening day.

Rodon, 25, joined Spurs from Swansea for around £11million in 2020 but has only made a handful of appearances for the club and spent last season on loan at Ligue 1 Rennes.

Spurs are making slow progress on trimming Ange Postecoglou’s bloated squad before the end of the transfer window, with Rodon set to be only the second senior departure this summer after Harry Winks joined Leicester.

They have already signed two new centre-halves, Ashley Phillips and Micky van de Ven, and are in the market for another defender. Japhet Tanganga and Davinson Sanchez could both leave.