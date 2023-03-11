Tottenham sink Nottingham Forest to tighten grip on fourth place

Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

At least Tottenham can always count on Harry Kane. Two goals from the England captain – including his first penalty since missing from the spot in the World Cup quarter-final against France – and another from Son Heung-min ended a dismal week for Antonio Conte with a comprehensive victory over Nottingham Forest despite a late consolation from Joe Worrall.

The Italian had made his thoughts clear after the abject performance in the Champions League against Milan that ended any hopes of silverware for a 15th successive season, accusing supporters of lacking patience. But while question marks remain over Conte and Kane’s future beyond the end of this season, the Tottenham captain and an inspired performance from £50m record signing Richarlison after his own midweek tantrum ensured that they went home with smiles on their faces this time having substantially strengthened his side’s grip on fourth place.

Kane admitted in January that he will always be haunted by his miss against France in Qatar yet the result was never in doubt from the moment he fired past Keylor Navas in the 35th minute after Richarlison was fouled. He had already opened the scoring with a deft header by then and the successful penalty means Kane has now surpassed 20 Premier League goals in a single campaign for the sixth time. Not bad for a one-season wonder.

Conte’s angry outburst in the buildup to this game made it intriguing to see how players and supporters would react as Tottenham attempted to avoid not scoring for a fourth successive game for the first time since 2011. That unwanted statistic was almost banished within four minutes of the start when Richarlison – back in the team despite questioning his absence from the starting lineup against Milan in midweek – fired home from Oliver Skipp’s long pass. Unfortunately for the Brazilian who had also offered an extremely honest appraisal of his “shit season” since his record transfer from Everton in the summer, his belated first Premier League goal was denied by a very marginal offside spotted by VAR.

While that decision was greeted with groans after a long delay, it wasn’t long before Tottenham went ahead. Richarlison was again involved as Pedro Porro picked out Kane to cushion his header beyond the reach of Navas. Forest had shipped six goals on their last two visits to the capital and Steve Cooper recalled Jesse Lingard for only the second Premier League match between these sides this century.

But he and the in-form Brennan Johnson struggled to make any impact against a determined home side that had been given extra incentive by Liverpool’s defeat against Bournemouth. In only his eighth league start of the season, Richarlison in particular seemed intent on making his point and it was his skill that invited Forest captain Worrall to concede a clumsy penalty after Kane’s through ball nutmegged his defensive partner Felipe. For a split second, it seemed that the Tottenham captain may have directed his spot kick over the crossbar once again but, to his undoubted relief, it found the net.

Kane could have even made it a hat-trick before half-time when his header flicked just off target, while the closest Forest came was a Jonjo Shelvey shot that deflected wide for a corner.

Cooper withdrew Lingard and Orel Mangala at the break in an attempt to rouse the visitors and they almost found a way back into it when Morgan Gibbs-White found space down the right flank, only for Fraser Forster to pull off a solid save at his near post.

That proved to be a crucial moment as Tottenham stretched their lead to three soon afterwards. Another lightning break from Richarlison saw Worrall volley away his first cross but the Brazilian was able to find Son at the second attempt and the South Korean scored only his sixth league goal of the season.

To their credit, Forest did not give up and Forster denied Serge Aurier a goal against his former club before making another excellent save to stop Emmanuel Dennis. The Spurs goalkeeper could do nothing about Worrall’s goal eight minutes from time after Felipe had won the initial header from a corner before Forster saved from Andre Ayew’s penalty in stoppage time after substitute Dejan Kulusevki handled inside the area. What a difference a few days makes.