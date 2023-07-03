Tottenham signing Manor Solomon is smart business as canny Spurs seal Lucas Moura upgrade

The signing of Manor Solomon on a long-term contract looks like another smart piece of business by Tottenham, who have plugged a hole in their squad with the promising free agent.

Solomon made just four Premier League starts at Fulham last term and is unlikely to trouble Ange Postecoglou's first XI at first but, crucially, the Israeli international has already proven that he can impact games at this level from the bench.

He scored in five consecutive matches in February and March, three as a substitute, during a season-long loan spell at Craven Cottage from Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk.

The 23-year-old will add competition across Postecoglou's front three, although he is most likely to compete with Richarlison, Heung-min Son and perhaps James Maddison for a place on the left wing, where he played for Marco Silva's side.

His ability to carry the ball, take on defenders and play quick passes should appeal to the Australian, who has promised to get Spurs back playing on the front foot, with fast and entertaining football. Solomon is also willing to get back and defend.

Solomon has effectively replaced Lucas Moura in the Spurs squad and will surely be an upgrade on the Brazilian, who scored on his final appearance against Leeds but was guilty of awful cameos in the costly draw with Everton, in which he was sent off, and dramatic 4-3 defeat by Liverpool at Anfield when he gifted Diogo Jota the ball for the hosts' last-gasp winner.

Spurs are likely still one forward short, having also lost Arnaut Danjuma at the end of his loan - unless Postecoglou believes Bryan Gil, who is back from another loan spell in Spain, is capable of competing for minutes in English football next season.