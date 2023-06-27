Tottenham sign Guglielmo Vicario as first new face joins in Ange Postecoglou era

Tottenham have announced the signing of Guglielmo Vicario after agreeing a £17million deal with Serie A side Empoli.

The Italian goalkeeper represents the first new face added to Ange Postecoglou’s squad since the manager’s arrival from Celtic earlier in the summer, following a permanent deal for Juventus loanee Dejan Kulusevski after his initial 18-month stint.

Vicario, 26, has signed a five-year contract in north London until 2028 after undergoing a successful medical on Monday and has been handed the No13 shirt at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, most recently worn by fellow goalkeeper Michel Vorm.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The transfer is subject to Vicario, who has been called up to the senior Italy squad by Roberto Mancini in the past but has yet to make his Azzurri debut, receiving the necessary international clearance and a work permit.

Vicario’s arrival continues the uncertainty around Hugo Lloris’ future, with the long-serving Spurs captain out of contract in 12 months’ time and having publicly confirmed his desire for a new challenge.

It has long been reported that the French ‘keeper could leave this summer yet it has also been mooted that Vicario will act as his understudy initially for the coming season before taking the gloves on a full-time basis.

Vicario leaves Empoli having made 71 total appearances for the club since joining from Cagliari, initially on loan, in 2021. He has also had spells with Udinese, Fontanafredda, Venezia and Perugia in his homeland.