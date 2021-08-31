Tottenham sign Emerson Royal in £25.7million deal from Barcelona

(AFP via Getty Images)

Tottenham have completed the signing of Barcelona right-back Emerson Royal on a five-year contract.

Emerson completed a medical this morning after the clubs agreed a fee worth around €30million, with the deal thought to include add-ons.

Spurs coach Nuno Espirito Santo has targeted an new right-back this summer and Spurs decided to pursue Emerson despite their apparent failure to find a buyer for Serge Aurier.

Emerson will compete with Japhet Tanganga and Matt Doherty for a place in Nuno’s side, with Aurier unlikely to play a significant part in the final year of his contract.

The Brazil international, who joined Barca from Atletico Mineiro in 2019 but has spent the past two seasons at Real Betis, was also targeted by Arsenal but favoured a move to their north London rivals. Arsenal are instead set to sign Bologna’s Takehiro Tomiyasu, who was the subject of interest from Spurs.

Emerson is Spurs’ fifth summer signing after Pierluigi Gollini, Cristian Romero (both on loan with an option to buy from Atalanta), Bryan Gil from Sevilla and Pape Matar Sarr, who will spend this season back on loan from Metz after signing from the Ligue 1 club.

Tottenham’s managing director Fabio Paratici travelled to Barcelona last week and also discussed Ilaix Moriba with the Catalan club although he is set to join RB Leipzig. Spurs were linked with Barca’s Miralem Pjanic.

Emerson was not included in the Brazil squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, meaning he will not be forced into quarantine on return, which is the situation facing Davinson Sanchez, Giovani Lo Celso and Romero.

