Tottenham make shock move to sign Garnacho, United ‘prepared to sell’ for £60m





Tottenham Hotspur have made a shock enquiry to Manchester United for winger Alejandro Garnacho, according to Daily Mail.

The London giants are determined to bolster their attack before the transfer window closes on Monday night.

They agreed to sign Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel for £50 million, only for the player to reject them.

The club have now asked about Garnacho, who has been tipped to leave Old Trafford in recent weeks. Napoli and Chelsea have expressed interest, but neither have met their price.

Napoli have held multiple talks with United officials, but their £50m proposal was insufficient. The Red Devils are ‘prepared to sell’ the winger for £60m before the deadline.

Spurs have now made a formal enquiry, but it is unclear whether Garnacho would consider a move to London at this stage of the transfer window.

Garnacho is unlikely to entertain Spurs move

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy travelled to Munich on Friday morning to convince Tel, but the youngster made it clear that he did not want to join the club.

Tel is now waiting for interest from United or Arsenal. If an offer does not arrive from either club, he would prefer to stay at Bayern for the rest of the campaign.

Amidst this, Spurs have made a surprise attempt to land Garnacho. The London outfit have the financial firepower to meet United’s demands, but the winger could snub the move.

The Argentine may not want to leave the Red Devils for Spurs, who have had a poor season.

The club are 15th in the league with just 24 points. Garnacho could prefer to fight for his place at United instead of a guaranteed starting role at Spurs.

It would be a massive surprise if Garnacho were to contemplate a move to Tottenham.

