Tottenham sign Australia's Hunt on three-year deal

Clare Hunt, in yellow, played in all three of Australia's group matches at the recent Olympics [Getty Images]

Tottenham have signed Australia international Clare Hunt from Paris St-Germain on a three-year deal until 2027.

Hunt was contracted at PSG until 2026, though neither club have disclosed whether a fee has been paid.

The 25-year-old had been a long-standing target for Tottenham, who explored signing the centre-back before she moved to PSG last year.

Spurs manager Robert Vilahamn also went to the Olympics last month to watch Hunt in Australia’s match against the USA.

Hunt, who has made 20 appearances for the Matildas, is the club's second signing of the summer.

She made 13 appearances in her first season with PSG before joining up with the Australia squad in July for the Paris Games, playing all three matches as they went out at the group stage.

Meanwhile, Czech Republic goalkeeper Barbora Votikova has left Tottenham to join Slavia Prague.

The 27-year-old joined Spurs in August 2023 after her PSG contract expired and made 11 appearances in all competitions last season.