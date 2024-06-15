Tottenham set to send £12m signing Luka Vuskovic on loan to Belgian side Westerlo

Luka Vuskovic signed for Tottenham last year (Instagram/lukavuskovic)

Tottenham defender Luka Vuskovic is expected to join Belgian side Westerlo on loan.

The 17-year-old was signed by Spurs in a £12m deal last September from Hajduk Split, putting pen to paper on a deal through to 2030. FIFA rules mean the Croatian cannot arrive at Spurs until he turns 18 next year.

Vuskovic spent last term first at Hajduk before moving to Polish side Radomiak Radom on a six-month loan deal, and the centre-back is now set to spend next season in Belgium. The teenager has agreed to join Westerlo, who finished 11th in the Belgian Pro League.

Vuskovic impressed during his time at Radomiak Radom, making 14 appearances in the second-half of the campaign and chipping in with three goals from defence.

He has represented his country through the age groups, and has already featured five times for the Croatia U19 side.

Speaking after he signed his Spurs contract, Vuskovic said: “It is a great honour to see that a club like Tottenham has shown such a desire and put in so much effort to bring in a player of my age.

“This makes me proud, and it is certainly a motive for me to work even harder on my development and further progress in order to be as ready as possible for the moment when I will play for their first team."