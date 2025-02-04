Tottenham seal loan signing of Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel

Tottenham have completed the loan signing of Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel.

The 19-year-old joins the struggling club on a loan for the remainder of the season, in a deal that ultimately will include a buy option after considerable deliberation between the two clubs.

Tel managed to find the back of the net 16 times in 83 appearances across all competitions for Bayern since his arrival in the summer of 2022, and with Dominic Solanke out injured, he could see immediate action under Ange Postecoglou.

📸 Adam Pretty - 2025 Getty Images