Tottenham: Samuel Iling-Junior a transfer target as Juventus set £15.5m fee

Tottenham are interested in bringing Juventus winger Samuel Iling-Junior back to England.

The London-born former Chelsea academy star is attracting interest from a host of clubs, after Juve made him available for £15.5million.

Iling-Junior will have just 18 months left on his deal come January and Juve would ideally like to keep the forward, who recently broke into England's Under-21s team, but will cash in with the 20-year-old keen to play more minutes.

Spurs are understood to be leading the race for Illing-Junior, seen as an opportunity signing rather than a priority one, with left-sided centre-backs like Jean-Clair Todibo, Marc Guehi and Lloyd Kelly at the top of the agenda.

Samuel Iling-Junior (AFP via Getty Images)

However, they continue to look at players in all positions as an injury crisis threatens to undermine Ange Postecoglou’s fantastic start.

Illing-Junior left Chelsea for Juve in 2020 and has built an impressive CV, making 22 appearances at, arguably, Italy’s biggest club. Most of those senior minutes came last season, but Massimiliano Allegri is now back picking more experienced players so limiting Iling-Junior to four substitute appearances in this campaign.