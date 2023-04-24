Tottenham sack Cristian Stellini after ‘wholly unacceptable’ Newcastle defeat

(AFP via Getty Images)

Tottenham have sacked Cristian Stellini following the dismal defeat to Newcastle.

The Italian was placed in interim charge of the club after Antonio Conte’s departure less than a month ago, but has been relieved of his duties, along with his coaching staff, after Spurs were beaten 6-1 at St James’ Park.

Ryan Mason, who was assisting Stellini and previously was named interim head coach after Jose Mourinho was dismissed in 2021, will now lead the team. No timeframe on his second spell in charge has been given.

A statement from Daniel Levy said: “Sunday’s performance against Newcastle was wholly unacceptable. It was devastating to see. We can look at many reasons why it happened and whilst myself, the Board, the coaches and players must all take collective responsibility, ultimately the responsibility is mine.

“Cristian will leave his current role along with his coaching staff. Cristian stepped in at a difficult point in our season and I want to thank him for the professional manner in which he and his coaching staff have conducted themselves during such a challenging time. We wish him and his staff well.”

Spurs were five goals down inside 21 minutes against Newcastle as they produced an astonishingly poor performance, with the move away from Conte and Stellini’s favoured back-five system bringing disastrous consequences.

Champions League football now looks beyond Tottenham, who sit six points behind Manchester United in fourth having played two games more.

“I met with the Player Committee today - the squad is determined to pull together to ensure the strongest possible finish to the season,” Levy continued.

“We are all clear we need to deliver performances which earn your amazing support.”

Mason faces a daunting first few days back in the hot seat, with Man United making the trip to north London on Thursday night before Spurs travel to face Liverpool on Sunday. There are then matches against Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Brentford and Leeds to finish off the season.

The club’s search for a permanent manager continues, though it is not likely to be the supporters’ choice Mauricio Pochettino. He has not been approached by Tottenham and is close to being appointed Chelsea boss in a move that will particularly frustrate Spurs fans.

Julian Nagelsmann, Luis Enrique and Vincent Kompany are among those being considered as Spurs look to finally put what has been a painful season on and off the pitch behind him.