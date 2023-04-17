Tottenham to rival Chelsea interest in Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique Head coach of Spain salutes the fans following the penalty shoot out defeat in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Morocco and Spain - Getty Images/Youssef Loulidi

Tottenham Hotspur are planning to make contact with Luis Enrique as the club step up their efforts to find a new permanent head coach and prepare for a potential battle with London rivals Chelsea.

Enrique has already been interviewed by Chelsea and sources believe Spurs are aiming to speak to the Spaniard, possibly as early as this week.

There is no suggestion at this stage that Enrique is Tottenham’s top target or that he will be offered the job, but he is clearly high on their agenda.

Tottenham also have Julian Nagelsmann near the top of their wanted list and the German was interviewed in person by Chelsea co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart last week.

Former Spain and Barcelona manager Enrique is keen on resuming his coaching career in England and is known to be keen on the Chelsea post, with reports in Spain claiming he had hoped to be offered the chance to start work immediately at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have placed Frank Lampard in caretaker charge until the end of the season, while Cristian Stellini was named Tottenham’s acting head coach following the departure of Antonio Conte.

Cristian Stellini, Interim Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and AFC Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - Getty Images/Tottenham Hotspur FC

Enrique is out of work, as is Nagelsmann, although the German is believed to favour waiting until the summer to start a new job after being sacked by Bayern Munich.

Chelsea and Spurs are well aware of the potential for a battle over managerial candidates and the fact they are likely to target some of the same names.

As well as Enrique and Nagelsmann, Tottenham are understood to admire Feyenoord head coach Arne Slot and Burnley’s Vincent Kompany, while the club’s fans have been singing for the return of Mauricio Pochettino, who is also on Chelsea’s list.

It is thought that a firm approach to re-appoint Pochettino is not currently on Tottenham’s agenda and it remains to be seen whether or not pressure from supporters could change that position.

Tottenham have declined to comment on the search for a new permanent head coach, with the club facing another big week regarding the future of managing director of football Fabio Paratici.

Paratici was put on leave after his ban from football activities was extended across the globe, pending the outcome of an appeal that is due to be heard on Wednesday.