Tottenham to rival Chelsea in attempt to sign Bayern Munich striker Mathys Tel

Mathys Tel has struggled for regular first-team football this season and has started just twice in the Bundesliga - AP/Matthias Schrader

Tottenham Hotspur are one of the clubs to have registered an interest in Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel as the club desperately try to hand head coach Ange Postecoglou a much-needed transfer boost.

Tel has decided to leave Bayern in search of more regular first-team football this month and Tottenham’s interest sets up a potential battle with London rivals Chelsea for his signature.

Chelsea have made checks on Tel, just as they have registered an interest in Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho and Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens.

It is unclear whether or not Chelsea will formalise their interest in Tel with a bid, but Spurs are now ready to make a move, along with other clubs in the Premier League and Europe.

Postecoglou wants another forward player to help cover for the absences of Dominic Solanke, Brennan Johnson and Timo Werner.

Spurs enjoy a good relationship with Bayern, having sold Harry Kane and Eric Dier to the German club over the past 18 months.

Other than Tel, Southampton winger Tyler Dibling and Lille midfielder Angel Gomes are two players Spurs have held talks over trying to set up deals for ahead of the summer window, while also attempting to secure at least one new outfield signing for this month.

Postecoglou admitted that he would desperately like at least one new signing through the door before the transfer window shuts next Monday to help him get through the next 10 days to two weeks, when he hopes that a number of key players are due to start returning from injury.

Tottenham have been looking at defenders and forwards this month, but have found the January market to be extremely challenging and are yet to make a single outfield signing.

Dibling is a player Spurs would ideally like to sign in January, but if that proves to be impossible the club are also discussing trying to get an agreement in place for him to move permanently at the end of the season.

Midfield is not an area of priority for January, but Gomes, who is out of contract at the end of the season and free to speak to clubs outside France, is a player on Tottenham’s radar.