Tottenham respond to Antonio Conte’s criticism with a helping hand from dismal Leeds

Tottenham offered a compelling response to Antonio Conte’s midweek fury with a 4-0 thrashing of Leeds at Elland Road, although a resounding victory owed plenty to Marcelo Bielsa's side, who were plunged into further crisis.

There was always a sense that Leeds could be the perfect for opponents for Conte’s stuttering team, fresh from their own chastening experience in the week – a 6-0 defeat to Liverpool.

Tottenham began the afternoon with a negative goal difference and reeling from Conte's reaction to the 1-0 defeat at Turf Moor on Wednesday, when their biggest problem was an inability to create or fashion space in the final third against a well-drilled Clarets side.

By contrast, Leeds are the Premier League’s great entertainers and their gung-ho, man-to-man approach was always likely to leave Spurs acres of room to exploit.

Leeds had lost all eight previous matches against the so-called “big six” by an aggregate score of 7-34, and, for all their struggles in attack, Spurs could be confident of making chances.

It did not take long for that theory to prove correct as they took the lead with a fine goal after 10 minutes.

Harry Winks’ pass set Ryan Sessegnon free down the left flank and his first-time cross was thumped into the roof of the net by opposite wing-back Matt Doherty, for his first Spurs goal. It was a move in Conte’s image, but also owing plenty to the weaknesses in Bielsa’s side.

If Leeds were sloppy for the first goal, they were dreadful for the second. Dejan Kulusevski appeared trapped by the corner flag but played his way out with a one-two with Doherty, ghosted through a pathetic challenge by Diego Llorente, and thumped home a fierce shot at the near post.

Llorente was also caught out for Spurs’ third goal although here, again, there was more than a touch of brilliance from the visitors. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg floated a straight ball towards the far post, which evaded Llorente and dropped for Kane to angle a cute side-foot volley across Illan Meslier.

Leeds improved after Kane’s strike, and for the next hour they shaded an entertaining match. But the damage had been done.

Heung-min Son added gloss to the scoreline, finishing well from Kane's sublime pass as the pair set a new record for goal combinations in the Premier League, 37.

Bielsa’s side finished the game having struck the woodwork twice, through Robin Koch at 1-0 and Raphinha’s late free-kick, and missed a succession of chance to peg Spurs back.

Most notably, Stuart Dallas saw an effort blocked on the line by Ben Davies while Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was stranded up the pitch after losing possession with a loose pass.

There were many impressive Spurs performances, not least from Kane who was magnificent again, plus the wing-backs and midfield pair Winks and Hojbjerg.

But their victory must be caveated by the deficiencies of their opponent, and Bielsa's future was hanging in the balance after the game.

Next up for Spurs is an FA Cup trip to Championship play-off hopefuls Middlesbrough, and there are probably several teams in the second-tier who would have made it harder for Conte’s side this afternoon.

Still, Spurs can only beat what's in front of them, and the result lifted the gloom, boosted Spurs' European hopes, and should provide some welcome respite from questions about Conte's position.

Kulusevski's impressive adaptation

On a different night, Kulusevski might have been the story of Spurs’ defeat at Burnley on Wednesday.

As the match at Turf Moor finally began to open up, he switched to right wing-back and twice went close to breaking the deadlock with curling shots.

As it was, Ben Mee popped up with the winner, Conte flew off the handle and another eye-catching Kulusevski display was forgotten.

Here at Eland Road, the Swede ensured he was part of a positive story, scoring for the second time in three starts.

The 21-year-old cut inside and hammered home a left-footed effort at the near post and was a constant threat in the second-half, forcing a one-handed save from Meslier and seeing another effort well blocked.

It was not so long ago that Conte was holding up Lucas Moura as an example of one of his most consistent players but the Brazilian, who was injured this afternoon, has quickly been usurped by Kulusevski.

After just a handful of appearances, there is already no doubt that the Swede has improved Conte’s best XI, adding variety and firepower to Spurs’ front line.

For a young player who had never previously played outside the Serie A, his adaptation to English football has been remarkably swift and his future is very bright.