Harry Kane to call time on Bayern Munich move if deal with Tottenham is not agreed this week

Harry Kane will call time on Bayern Munich’s bid to sign him if the German club cannot agree a deal with Tottenham Hotspur this week after seeing their latest bid rejected.

Telegraph Sport understands that Kane is adamant he will not leave Tottenham once the new Premier League season starts and has set a deadline of the end of this week for any move to be agreed.

Bayern are weighing up their options and despite setting a deadline of midnight last Friday for Spurs to accept what they claimed was a final offer, they are considering one last bid.

Sources told Telegraph Sport on Monday evening that a new offer was now likely – despite that deadline – in the coming days with Bayern also wanting the deal sorted as soon as possible and before their season starts with the DFL Super Cup against RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Spurs kick off their domestic campaign the following day away at Brentford and Kane believes it would not be fair to the club’s fans, head coach Ange Postecoglou or his family to move after the start of the season.

That leaves Bayern just five days to find an agreement with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy or face missing out on Kane this summer and potentially battling for his signature as a free agent next year.

It also puts pressure on Levy should Bayern make another last-gasp bid for Kane – the England captain is showing no inclination to sign a new contract and Tottenham risk him joining a Premier League rival on a free transfer in 12 months’ time.

Levy has already ignored Bayern’s attempt of brinkmanship by not immediately replying to what they claimed would be their final offer last Friday.

Having flown to Miami, Levy left Bayern waiting until Monday before informing them that their offer had again been rejected, amid claims it still fell £25 million short of his valuation.

Bayern’s bid is thought to have been worth at least £86 million, but Levy wants most of the cash for any deal up front and, crucially, the offer was inclusive of a number of add-ons.

Bayern are considering whether or not to try to restructure their bid in an effort to convince Levy to sell, or to give up on their effort to sign Kane this summer after travelling to England on two occasions for face-to-face talks.

Kane has shown no indication that he will extend his contract, despite the fact Tottenham are willing to pay him up to £400,000-a-week and discuss post-playing career opportunities at the club.

Postecoglou insisted that he is planning for life with Kane at the weekend, with Spurs finalising the signings of defender Micky van de Ven and striker Alejo Veliz.

Kane has held talks with Postecoglou this summer and the fact he has included the Australian in his list of considerations would suggest he has been impressed by the former Celtic manager.

Tottenham’s supporters reiterated their desire for Kane to stay during the pre-season victory over Shakhtar Donetsk in which the 30-year-old scored four goals. And Kane must also consider carefully what is best for his family with his wife Kate pregnant with their fourth child.

Spurs remain interested in Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson and are weighing up a bid that could involve them offering the Midlands club a choice of Djed Spence, Joe Rodon and Bryan Gil as part of any deal.

The club are also still negotiating with Shakhtar over Manor Solomon, who they signed on a free transfer with the Ukrainian club seeking £5.6 million in compensation.

In May, Fifa ruled that all foreign players based in Ukraine or Russia would be able to suspend their contracts for a further year. Solomon’s Shakhtar deal had been due to expire on December 31, which meant he was able to join Spurs on a free transfer.

But Shakhtar feel they are entitled to a fee and Tottenham have countered their £5.6 million demand with an offer of a sell-on fee should they sell the winger in the future.