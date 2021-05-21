Tottenham need to rebuild like Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp, says Ryan Mason

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Ryan Mason has backed Tottenham to rebuild and compared the club’s current state to Liverpool before the appointment of Jurgen Klopp.

Spurs’s hopes of qualifying for next season’s Europa League are no longer in their own hands going into the final day of the season at Leicester, following Wednesday’s dismal home defeat to Aston Villa.

Mason’s side could finish as low as ninth if they lose at the King Power Stadium – their lowest finish since 2007-08.

Chairman Daniel Levy this week said the club had “lost sight of what’s in our DNA” and promised to appoint a new permanent manager committed to “free-flowing, attacking and entertaining” football in the summer.

Interim head-coach Mason said: “I think things will happen in the summer, because there is a managerial place that needs to be taken.

“I am sure that will happen and to echo the chairman’s words about getting back to the DNA of this football club. It is important you build something, all successful clubs recently have had time to build something.

“They have wanted to go in a certain direction and go a certain way. I agree with the chairman, we do need to build something and I think we will.

“These things do take time sometimes, sometimes they can happen quickly, you look at a team like Liverpool they have finished eighth twice in the last decade but under Jurgen Klopp they have had time, they built something and they won the league and the feeling is different.

“This football club, the foundations are there to build something and hopefully that can happen.”

Tottenham’s push to play European football for the 15th time in 16 seasons has been overshadowed by Harry Kane’s desire to leave his boyhood club in the summer.

In an interview released shortly before Mason’s press conference, Kane offered Manchester City encouragement in their pursuit of him by saying the one player who would help him score more goals is Kevin de Bruyne and that he wanted to finish his career with no regrets.

“I wasn’t aware of [his comments] because I haven’t heard it but I would love to play with Kevin De Bruyne as well,” Mason said.

“Every footballer in the world or Premier League would. He is an exceptional player and from what I’ve seen, I have spoken to him a few times, he is an exceptional person as well. If you ask any footballer right now, they would say yes.

“Of course no player wants to end their career with regrets,” he added. “I don’t think any human being likes having regrets either. It’s normal. If you speak to any player in the world we say the same.”

Mason also dismissed suggestions that Gareth Bale is prioritising this summer’s European Championship with Wales over the end of his one-year loan at Spurs after the forward did not start Wednesday’s 2-1 defeat to Villa.

“I completely disagree with that, personally,” Mason said. “I can only speak of my experience in the last five weeks with Gareth. He’s scored four goals for this football club in that time.

“He’s been excellent. Last weekend was the most minutes he’s played in the Premier League all season, pushing close to 90 minutes. I think if you were to look at Gareth in that moment he looked fit, he looked strong, he was brave, he added a different dimension for us and he has quality as well.

“He was out there the other night playing through some pain, playing through a problem he had for me, for himself and for the football club.

“In terms of Gareth’s commitment, Gareth’s quality, I think he’s commitment has been fully there in this moment I’ve been here and in terms of his quality, his quality is never going to leave him. I think you see that every time he’s on the football pitch.”

Mason also revealed that defender Japhet Tanganga suffered ankle ligament damage against Villa.

