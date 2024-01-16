Tottenham: Radu Dragusin explains Bayern snubbing and his hopes for Spurs under Ange Postecoglou

Radu Dragusin has confirmed he turned down an offer from Bayern Munich to follow his “dream” of playing in the Premier League, and says “the sky is the limit” for Tottenham.

Dragusin joined Spurs in a €30million (£25.8m) deal from Genoa last week and made his debut in a late cameo from the bench in Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Manchester United.

Bayern made a late attempt to hijack the deal, but Dragusin, 21, opted to move to north London, with Eric Dier instead joining the Bundesliga champions from Spurs.

Asked about rejecting interest from Bayern, the centre-half told Standard Sport: “Yes, that is right. I chose Tottenham because I felt it was the right step for me and I had a really good conversation with the coach.

Radu Dragusin made his debut from the bench at Manchester United during Sunday’s 2-2 draw (PA)

“I saw that they wanted me from a long time ago, like one month before the transfer window, so I thought this is the right choice for me.

“I really believe in this team and that it is a good environment for me to continue my career and to progress in [Tottenham’s] incredible stadium and [with these] team-mates.

“The sky is the limit. We hope we will be as high as possible in the League and we can then see from there.

“My dream was to play in the Premier League, so that was part of it. I think the team here, the guys here, are on a good trajectory. I felt joining them can help me a lot.

“I like the way of the games in the Premier League, the physicality, intensity, speed and aggression… it is a lot of things I can prefer more.”

Dragusin went straight into a depleted Spurs squad for the game at Old Trafford and played the final five minutes, plus stoppage-time, as the visitors twice came from behind.

Radu Dragusin will compete with Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven for a starting spot (PA)

The Romania international faces stiff competition from Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, who both returned to the line-up on Sunday, for minutes for the remainder of the season, but he is relishing the challenge.

“Exactly. This way we can make each other progress and grow,” he responded, when asked about his battle for a spot in the first XI. “I have believed in myself since the beginning and I wanted to play football.

Story continues

“I understand there are a lot of sacrifices to be made and a lot of days I will be on my own training, developing, but this is my dream and I won’t stop until I reach the highest level possible in my career. It was an incredible feeling to step onto the pitch to make my debut in an incredible stadium.

“I will give my 100 per cent on the pitch and also, when I came onto the pitch, they were screaming for me and it was an incredible feeling.”

Dragusin is the fourth Romanian to play for Spurs, after Gheorghe Popescu, Ilie Dumitrescu in the Nineties and fellow centre-half Vlad Chiriches.

“I am aware of this and it is a good feeling for me to be here,” he said.