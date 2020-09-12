Tottenham pull off incredible coup with Alex Morgan deal

Tottenham Women have pulled off an incredible coup by agreeing a move for United States international Alex Morgan.

Two-time World Cup winner Morgan has signed for the 2020-21 season, subject to obtaining a visa, which will be Spurs' second as a professional side in the WSL.

The 31-year-old attacker will arrive from Orlando Pride ahead of the Fall Series and the team will retain her NWSL rights upon her return.

Morgan, who will be reunited with Pride loanees Alanna Kennedy and Shelina Zadorsky in north London, has not played competitively since giving birth to her daughter in May.

Pride head coach Marc Skinner said: "We understand and support Alex heading to England in order to obtain more match and training opportunities.

"Returning to play has been a long time coming for Alex and, as a player that is looking to not only get back to match fitness but also compete for an Olympic roster spot, the additional months of games and training beyond the NWSL's October 17 end date is right for her."

Morgan has won 169 caps and scored 107 goals for the USA, with whom she won gold at the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

She is the latest USA international to join a team in the WSL, after Manchester United brought in Tobin Heath and Christen Press, and Manchester City signed Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis.

Her only previous stint in Europe came with Lyon in 2017, when she won a league, cup and Champions League treble.

Morgan has made the FIFPro World 11 on three occasions and placed third in the 2019 Ballon d'Or voting.