Tottenham problem positions: Three transfer targets who could solve wing-back issues for Jose Mourinho

The 2019/20 season has been a tough one for Tottenham - both on and off the pitch.

The disappointment of losing the Champions League final to Liverpool carried over into the new campaign, and a string of poor results saw Mauricio Pochettino lose his job.

Jose Mourinho was the surprise replacement as Daniel Levy tasked the 'Special One' with restoring Spurs' fear factor and delivering the silverware Pochettino fsiled to land as head coach.

Mourinho's start at Spurs has been anything but smooth sailing though, with Spurs exiting the Champions League and FA Cup under his watch - while a Premier League top-four finish also looks unlikely.

Injuries to key players such as Harry Kane and Heung-min Son haven't helped, and it is becoming clear that the squad needs some reinforcements - particularly at wing-back.

So, where are Spurs struggling, and who should Mourinho sign - or trust in the current squad - to step up?

Right-back

Thomas Meunier

Jose Mourinho is said to be interested in the right-back, who will leave Paris Saint-Germain on a free at the end of his contract in July.

Spurs have previously snapped up cast-offs from the mega-rich French club in Lucas Moura and Serge Aurier, with the latter lurching from sublime to ridiculous under Mourinho having been handed the freedom of the right flank.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy would like the idea of solving a problem position with a free transfer, particularly in the much-altered post-coronavirus landscape, but at 28 Meunier is older than a typical Spurs signing.

Max Aarons

Long-admired by Spurs, Norwich's Aarons is much closer to the profile Levy prefers to sign. Just 20 and English, Aarons is full of potential and already proven in the Premier League.

But having signed a new five-year deal with the Canaries last summer, he would not come cheap - particularly in Norwich survive the drop this season - and Levy has already played down the chances of big spending after the shutdown is over.

Pacy, combative and composed, Aarons has the qualities to fit Mourinho's preferred system, although just one assist in in the league this season is testament to be erratic final ball.

Japhet Tanganga

The truly budget upgrade on Aurier is already in Mourinho's squad. Tanganga has been regular in the first-team squad since being handed a surprise League debut against Liverpool in January, when he started as one of two right-backs, with Aurier just ahead of him.

He has since spent more time at full-back than his preferred position at centre-half, with some encouraging performances, notably against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup.

Quick and aggressive, Mourinho already prefers Tanganga to Juan Foyth as Aurier's deputy but the Englishman's technical qualities would have to improve dramatically in order to hold down the position permanently.

Left-back

Ryan Sessegnon

Mourinho has already said Sessegnon could be the club's very own Ashley Cole, while the teenager recently admitted that he needs to be playing at left-back to get in the England squad and that his role model is none other than Gareth Bale, who started at full-back before moving further forward.

There is little doubt about Sessegnon's potential, but Mourinho has repeatedly said he does not think he is ready to play full-back yet – and the teenager's performances this season have lent credence to that view. While Sessegnon is clearly a long-term solution, Spurs may have to make do with Ben Davies until the 19-year-old is deemed ready.

Samuel Umtiti

Spurs have been linked with the Barcelona defender, who could reportedly be used in a part-exchange with his France teammate Tanguy Ndombele.

As a left-footed centre-half who is also comfortable at left-back, Umtiti perfectly fits the bill for Mourinho's 'inverted left-back' role which Davies has played with mixed success this season, and he would add elite experience.

It remains questionable if Umtiti would be willing to make the move, however, particularly with Spurs currently looking unlikely to qualify for next season's Champions League.