Tottenham prepare Adama Traore bid with Wolves ready to cash in

(Getty Images)

Tottenham are preparing a bid for Adama Traore, with Wolves ready to listen to offers for the winger if he does not sign a new contract before the transfer window closes.

Spurs new boss Nuno Espirito Santo is a huge fan of Traore, who impressed in Tottenham's 1-0 win at Molineux on Sunday, while managing director Fabio Paratici is thought to have targeted the former Barcelona player during his time at Juventus.

Traore has two years remaining on his current deal and has been in talks with Wolves over a new contract for over a year, although he is yet to agree terms.

While talks have not broken down, there is acceptance at Wolves that it would be sensible to sell Traore this summer if he does not sign a deal this month.

They would therefore consider a Spurs bid for the 25-year-old, although it would take a sizeable offer to persuade them to sell.

(Action Images via Reuters)

It is thought Spurs could attempt to loan Traore for the coming season with a view to a permanent deal worth around £40million next summer.

Paratici has already structured deals for Cristian Romero and Pierluigi Gollini in a similar fashion this summer, with both players on loan from Atalanta for the season but with Spurs having the option to buy them permanently next summer.

Traore helped Wolves to dominate long periods of Sunday's game but Spurs came away with a win thanks to Dele Alli's ninth-minute penalty.

