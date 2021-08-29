Tottenham player ratings vs Watford: Heung-min Son and Dele Alli impress in third straight win

(AFP via Getty Images)

Tottenham go into the international break top of the Premier League after making it three wins in three to start the season with victory over Watford.

Following an early scare in which Eric Dier was forced to clear from Juraj Kucka’s effort inside the first minute, Spurs settled to dominate a stagnant first half.

Set pieces looked the most likely avenue to break through and it proved to be the case when Heung-min Son, having struggled to make an impact from open play, bent a clever free-kick into the far post from the corner of the penalty area, aided by some confused goalkeeping from Daniel Bachmann in the Watford goal.

Tottenham were in complete control in the second half but could not find their way to a second goal, Dele Alli fired just wide before Harry Kane was denied by Daniel Bachmann inside the final 10 minutes.

Here is how Jack Rosser rated Spurs...

Hugo Lloris 6

Had almost nothing to do all afternoon, which he must have enjoyed.

Japhet Tanganga 6

Spurs continue to push for a right-back but on this evidence they might be just fine with Tanganga. Needs to improve in the final third.

Davinson Sanchez 6

Continues to keep new man Cristian Romero out of the side and put in a commanding performance.

Eric Dier 7

Rarely troubled by the Watford back line and made important blocks from Kucka and Ismaila Sarr early on.

Sergio Reguilon 6

Solid performance defensively but offered little going forward with Watford sitting deep for the most part.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg 6

Completed more passes than any other Tottenham player and marshalled the midfield well while looking to play in those ahead of him.

Oliver Skipp 7

Continues to impress from midfield after his year on loan in the Championship. Trusted on the ball and happy to take it under pressure.

Dele Alli 7

Working his way back to form in a new role under Nuno. Covered more ground than anyone else and almost scored arriving late in the box.

Steven Bergwijn 5

Won the free-kick which produced Son’s goal but struggled to make any real impact down the left before being replaced.

Heung-min Son 7

Struggled from open play in the first half but after his sixth career goal against Watford was Tottenham’s best player in the second half.

Harry Kane 6

Returned to the starting XI with two goals on Thursday but didn’t quite get into his stride in the Premier League here.

Substitutes

Lucas Moura 7

Added some much needed energy to Tottenham’s front three after things had gone stale before his introduction.

Bryan Gil n/a

A Premier League debut off the bench.

