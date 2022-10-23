Tottenham player ratings vs Newcastle: Hugo Lloris has a nightmare as Emerson Royal and Eric Dier struggle

(Getty Images)

Tottenham’s 100 per cent home record came to an abrupt end as they went down 2-1 to Newcastle.

Callum Wilson put the visitors ahead with a cool lob after Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris claimed he had been fouled by the forward, and Miguel Almiron added a superb second before the interval.

Harry Kane got one back for Spurs but they could not find a way past a stubborn Magpies rearguard as Antonio Conte’s side suffered consecutive League defeats.

Dan Kilpatrick was at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to rate the Spurs players...

Hugo Lloris 4

Furious at Wilson’s goal but went down too easily in no-man’s land. Also at fault for the second, which started with his poor kick. Saved well from Schar shortly before Kane’s goal.

Davinson Sanchez 5

Uncomfortable when pressed and touch was sloppy. No surprise he was rusty but rarely comfortable when asked to play out.

Eric Dier 5

Good in the air, bad with the ball at his feet, in a nutshell. Performance was summed up when he nearly scored a comical own goal with a loose back-pass before clearing the resulting corner.

Clement Lenglet 6

Skinned by Almiron for his goal but got the assist for Kane with a flicked near post header. The best of Spurs’ back three in possession.

Emerson Royal 5

Offered little in the final third in a hard-working performance which was short on quality.

Yves Bissouma 6

Still rusty and was quieter than Skipp and Bentancur, who admittedly were given more licence to get forward.

Oliver Skipp 7

Did not look like he was starting for the first time since January. Added bite and vibrancy to the Spurs’ midfield, and was always looking to play the ball forward. Deserves more minutes in future.

Rodrigo Bentancur 8

Must be one of the fittest players in the Premier League. Covered every blade of grass and started some promising counter-attacks. His final ball could have been better though.

Ryan Sessegnon 5

Got in dangerous positions but his distribution was erratic. Shrugged off the ball far too easily by Almiron for Newcaste’s second.

Story continues

Heung-min Son 7

Peppered Nick Pope’s goal with shots in the first 10 minutes and should really have scored a one-v-one. Remained lively and his corner led to Kane’s goal.

Harry Kane 7

Dragged Spurs back into the game with a trademark stooping header, having earlier forced Pope into a smart stop. Created a great early chance for Son, too, but snatched at a couple of half-chances.

Subs

Ivan Perisic (Sessegnon 60’) 6

Put in a couple of decent crosses, including a low ball for Son.

Lucas Moura (Skipp 67’) 7

Pressed well from the front and got in some dangerous positions down the right.

Ben Davies (Lenglet 81’) 6

Matt Doherty (Sanchez 81’) 6

Not used: Forster, Gil, Spence, Tanganga, White.