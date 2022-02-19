Tottenham player ratings vs Manchester City: Harry Kane sensational as Eric Dier proves transformative

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Tottenham secured a landmark win under Antonio Conte as Harry Kane’s stoppage-time winner earned them a sensational 3-2 victory over Manchester City.

Dejan Kulusevski, making his first start, fired Spurs ahead after just four minutes following brilliant play by Harry Kane and Heung-min Son but City equalised when Ilkay Gundogan pounced on a Hugo Lloris mistake.

Although City dominated possession, Spurs struck again in the second half when Son crossed for Kane, as the pair equalled Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba as the Premier League’s most lethal attacking pair, having directly combined for 36 goals.

Kane had another goal ruled out by the VAR for a fractional offside and City appeared to have capitalised when Mahrez slammed home a penalty after Cristian Romero was penalised for handball.

But Kane had the final say, heading home Kulusevski’s cross deep into stoppage-time.

Here’s how Dan Kilpatrick rated the Spurs players...

Hugo Lloris 6

Making his 400th Spurs appearance, Lloris gifted City an equaliser but went some way to making amends with a brilliant one-handed save to deny Gundogan again at 2-1. The penalty was unstoppable.

Cristian Romero 9

Back on the right of the back three, the Argentine was unfortunate to concede the penalty after an authoritative display full of controlled aggressive and a smattering of the dark arts.

Eric Dier 8

Easy to see why Conte was so desperate to have him back. His return transformed Spurs’ back line from a jittery mess to a solid unit, and he gave the Conte’s side a base from which to build counters.

Ben Davies 8

Involved in the build-up to Son’s goal with a fine pass to Kane and played his part with a number of brave headers and blocks as Spurs dug in to deny the champions.

Emerson Royal 6

Made some important defensive contributions, including a block to deny Raheem Sterling, but City had the run of his flank in the first half, and his use of the ball was often erratic.

Ryan Sessegnon 6

Played his part in Kane’s goal but often looked hesitant on the ball. Still, he put in a shift and his confidence should be boosted by 90 minutes in such a big game.

Story continues

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg 7

Used every trick in the book to try to disrupt City and slow down the game down. His experience and doggedness were a real plus, even if he was loose on the ball at times.

Rodrigo Bentancur 7

At times he struggled with City’s intensity and frequently lost the ball under pressure, sometimes in dangerous areas. But he showed his combative side by getting stuck in and used the ball well when he had time.

Dejan Kulusevski 9

Took his goal calmly and assisted the winner in an impressive display. Son and Kane were the match-winners but Spurs’ were more fluid with the Swede in the side than they have been with Lucas.

Heung-min Son 9

Punished City again with two brilliant assists. Raced behind Ruben Dias and cooly squared to Kulusevski for Spurs’ opener before a brilliant cross for Kane. A constant threat on the counter-attack.

Harry Kane 10

Hard to recall a more eye-catching performance from a Premier League centre-forward. Some of his passes and touches were sensational, including the ball to set Son away for Spurs’ early goal and his finish both goals. Had another ruled out by the VAR. Sensational.

Subs

Lucas Moura (Son 80’) 6

Ran his socks off as usual.

Matt Doherty (Emerson 83’) 6

Helped Spurs see out an important win with a disciplined cameo, including a late block to deny Bernardo Silva.

Davinson Sanchez (Sessegnon 90’) N/A

Not used: Gollini, Rodon, Doherty, White, Winks, Bergwijn, Scarlett.