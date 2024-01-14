Tottenham player ratings vs Manchester United: Romero and Van de Ven make big difference; Werner erratic

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Tottenham twice came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw with Manchester United in an entertaining game at Old Trafford.

Rasmus Hojlund's emphatic finish gave United a third-minute lead but Richarlison headed home from a corner to equalise.

Marcus Rashford restored United's advantage against the run of play late in the first half but Spurs hit back seconds after the restart through Rodrigo Bentancur.

Here's how we rated the Spurs players...

Guglielmo Vicario 7

Quick to sweep up behind Spurs' high line and commanded his area well. Both goals were unstoppable finishes.

Pedro Porro 7

His set-piece delivery, which led to Richarlison's goal, and forward play were excellent but he was sloppy for Rashford's strike.

Cristian Romero 8

Thumped a header against the bar from point blank range when he should have scored. Played out brilliantly, notably for the move leading to Bentancur's goal.

Micky van de Ven 7

A little rusty on his return to the side, and bailed out by Bentancur after losing possession in the first half. Still makes a big difference to the way Spurs play, especially with his covering pace.

Destiny Udogie 7

Fortunate not to score an own goal when he headed against his own post in the first half. Carried the ball forward with purpose and defended robustly.

Rodrigo Bentancur 8

Finished superbly at the start of the second half - a great moment after his difficult year - and was excellent with and without the ball.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg 6

Put himself about in the midfield three and fired a shot just wide in the first half.

Oliver Skipp 7

His best performance of the season. Involved in the build-up to Spurs' second goal and earlier released Werner's with a brilliant first-time pass. Full of energy.

Brennan Johnson 4

Wasted a series of good openings down the right in an ineffective display.

Timo Werner 6

Marked his return to the Premier League with an assist and took up some good positions on the left. But his finishing with both feet was erratic.

Richarlison 7

Did superbly to win a header in a crowded box to equalise, and played with energy and purpose.

Subs

Bryan Gil (Werner 80') 5

Lacked a final ball after getting in a couple of promising positions.

Radu Dragusin (Skipp 85') 6

Made his debut for the final few minutes.

Emerson Royal (Van de Ven 89') N/A

Not used: Forster, Austin, Alonso, Donley, Dorrington.