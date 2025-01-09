Tottenham player ratings vs Liverpool: Antonin Kinsky shines on debut as Lucas Bergvall impresses again

Lucas Bergvall scored a dramatic late winner as Tottenham beat Liverpool 1-0 in their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg tie.

Bergvall escaped a second yellow card for a foul on Kostas Tsimikas and, just two minutes later, stroked home from Dominic Solanke’s lay-off.

The goal means Spurs have one fit in the final ahead of the second leg at Anfield on February 6.

Dom Smith was at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to rate the Spurs performances...

Antonin Kinsky 8

Very convincing debut from the Czech goalkeeper, whose distribution was an instant hit with the Tottenham fans and just what was needed. Made a remarkable late save to deny Darwin Nunez.

Confidence: New signing Antonin Kinsky was convincing on his Tottenham debut (Getty Images)

Pedro Porro 6

Pushed up high on the right wing. Missed a glorious chance in the second half when he dinked wide after an Alisson mistake.

Radu Dragusin 7

Some important tackles and blocks, but also a few nervy moments.

Archie Gray 7

You can see he is also a midfielder in the way he so bravely marauds out from the back. Brave.

Djed Spence 7

Played really well, especially in the first half, skipping past challenges with tidy touches and close control.

Lucas Bergvall 8

An important stopping force to Liverpool’s attacks, putting important challenges in and scanning his surroundings constantly. Full of energy throughout. Yellow for one mistimed tackle, and fortunate to avoid red for a later foul before scoring a sensational winner.

Lucas Bergvall stepped up with the late winner for Tottenham (REUTERS)

Yves Bissouma 6

Got beaten in a few tackles but put in a busy enough display.

Rodrigo Bentancur N/A

An immediate injury concern after leaving the pitch on a stretcher following an eight-minute stoppage in the first half. It came after the Uruguayan went down awkwardly, face first, after stretching for an uncontested header.

Dejan Kulusevski 7

Without ever impacting the game in the way he might have wanted, the Swede dropped deep to receive and could be relied upon when dribbling.

Heung-min Son 6

A little too slow when dribbling forward with the ball. Hooked after 72 minutes and replaced by Timo Werner.

Dominic Solanke 7

Ran in behind, as he always will, but didn’t always get the desired service. Assisted the winner after excellent hold-up play.

Subs:

Brennan Johnson (Bentancur, 15’) 6

Came on for Bentancur after only 15 minutes. Made some crucial blocks.

Timo Werner (Son, 72) 7

Tasked with stretching the Liverpool defence and did just that.

Not used: Austin, Reguilon, Yang, Lankshear, Moore, Dorrington, Olusesi