Tottenham player ratings vs Liverpool: Pedro Porro decisive as James Maddison continues to purr

A Joel Matip own goal in the 96th minute earned Tottenham a last-gasp win over nine-man Liverpool as Ange Postecoglou's side maintained their outstanding start to the season.

Matip turned Pedro Porro's cross into his own net in the final minute of stoppage-time just when it looked as though Spurs had run out of ideas against a dogged Liverpool, who lost Curtis Jones to a straight red card in the first half and Diego Jota to two bookings with 20 minutes to play.

Heung-min Son bagged his sixth goal in four matches with a first-time finish from Richarlison's cutback ten minutes after Jones was dismissed for a studs-up challenge on Yves Bissouma.

Ten-man Liverpool hit back in first-half stoppage-time through Cody Gakpo's fierce drive and their task was made even harder after the break when half-time substitute Jota was dismissed after two fouls on Destiny Udogie.

Here's how we rated the Spurs players...

Guglielmo Vicario 7

Made a fine double save to deny Gakpo and Andy Robertson in the first half. Well beaten by the Dutchman's equaliser from close range.

Pedro Porro 9

Quietly excellent and deserved to be the man to fashion the breakthrough when Matip turned his cross past Alisson. Comfortable in possession, a threat in the final third and made a couple of last-ditch challenges to halt Liverpool counters.

Cristian Romero 7

Demonstrated his quality on the ball by pushing into midfield for most of the second half.

Micky van de Ven 6

Not tight to Gakpo for the equaliser and caught out a couple of times. His pace was important in covering behind in a stretched game, however.

Destiny Udogie 7

Dealt well with the threat of Mohamed Salah and twice drew yellow-card offences from Jota. Unfairly booked himself after winning the ball in a sliding challenge on Gakpo.

Pape Sarr 7

Still looks raw on the ball at times but his energy is important in end-to-end games. Made an important block to deny Robertson in the first half.

Yves Bissouma 8

His ability to get around the pitch was crucial against a Liverpool side who had to play on the break. Set the tempo against the nine men by keeping the ball moving quickly.

Story continues

Dejan Kulusevski 6

Saw plenty of the ball and gave Robertson a tough evening but was too predictable at times and could not turn possession into many chances.

James Maddison 8

Unlocked Liverpool with a brilliant pre-assist for Son's goal in another decisive performance. Drew a magnificent save from Alisson in the second half.

Richarlison 8

Full of confidence on the left of the front three, linking up well with Udogie. Set up Son's goal with an unselfish pass and struck the post with a low effort.

Heung-min Son 8

Made his goal look easy again and close to a second, forcing Alisson into a great save and then having an effort ruled out for a Richarlison offside. Increasingly feels like an elite centre-forward rather than a winger.

Subs

Manor Solomon (Son 68') 6

Wriggled into a couple of shooting positions against a packed Liverpool defence.

Ben Davies (Udogie 83') 6

Solid in a late cameo.

Oliver Skipp (Sarr 83') 6

Did fine for the final 15 minutes.

Alejo Veliz (Maddison 90') N/A

A Premier League debut but not enough time to make an impact

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Bissouma 90') 7

Made a difference with his willing running and quick use of the ball.

Not used: Forster, Skipp, Emerson, Davies, Phillips, Donley.