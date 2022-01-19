Tottenham player ratings vs Leicester: Two-goal hero Steven Bergwijn proves his worth to Antonio Conte

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Tottenham’s unbeaten start to life under Antonio Conte came to an end as James Maddison’s goal earned Leicester a 2-1 victory in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

Here’s how Antonio Conte’s side rated at the King Power...

Hugo Lloris 6

Beaten too easily at his near post by Daka but made smart save to deny Maddison and was brave when punching the same player’s free-kick clear.

Japhet Tanganga 6

A place-holder until the imminent returns of Eric Dier and Cristian Romero but improved on recent disasters. Could hardly blame him for attempting at sliding block which took Maddison’s strike past Lloris.

Davinson Sanchez 7

Seemed to take eyes off the ball when presented with a decent back-post chance but made crucial interception when left two-on-one against Daka and Lookman. Solid display.

Ben Davies 6

Weak in the build-up to Daka’s opener, though did add impetus on occasional foray forward.

Emerson Royal 4

Contrast between him and Reguilon on opposite flank was stark before he was dragged at half-time. No wonder a right-wing-back is high on Conte’s shopping list.

Oliver Skipp 6

Wonderful pass opened Leicester up in build-up to Hojbjerg chance but never looked natural going forward and struggled with dynamism of Dewsbury-Hall.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg 7

Had effort cleared off the line but found task of marshalling Maddison a difficult one. Crucial late block on Barnes denied substitute would-be clincher and kept comeback hopes alive.

Harry Winks 6

Good set-piece delivery and quick-thinking set up Kane’s equaliser. Overrun at times in midfield and lucky not to be punished when losing out to Lookman.

Sergio Reguilon 8

Return made such a difference to Spurs’ attacking threat, linking well with both Kane and Lucas.

Lucas Moura 6

Quiet in comparison to recent displays, though should have had an assist when putting Kane through on goal.

Harry Kane 8

Took his tally to 18 goals in 17 games against the club he once spent time at on loan. Miss when clean through at 1-1 looked like proving decisive but made amends with superb pass in behind made Bergwijn winner.

Substitutes

Matt Doherty (Emerson 46’) 6

On at half-time and looked much better in his preferred position and thrust proved crucial in creating leveller. Display surely too late to convince Conte he can be permanent solution, though.

Giovani Lo Celso (Winks 74’)

Steven Bergwijn (Reguilon 79’) 8

Sent on to rescue something in aftermath of Maddison’s leveller and did just that with incredible late double.

Unused: Gollini, Doherty, Rodon, Sessegnon, Dele, Lo Celso, Gil, Bergwijn, Scarlett