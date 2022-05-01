Tottenham player ratings vs Leicester: Heung-min Son superb with Cristian Romero imposing once again

(AFP via Getty Images)

Tottenham heaped the pressure on rivals Arsenal and got their push for a top-four finish back on track with a 3-1 win over Leicester.

Harry Kane’s goal and a Heung-min Son double ensured Spurs moved above their north London neighbours, at least temporarily, with the Gunners due to play West Ham later in the day.

A much-changed Leicester, who are prioritising Thursday’s Conference League semi-final decider against Roma, struck the post early on through Patson Daka but were undone when Kane header home Son’s corner in the first half.

After the break, South Korean finished inside the box from substitute Dejan Kulusevski’s pass before curling home a stunning effort from 20 yards to seal an important victory.

Kelechi Iheanacho bagged a late consolation for Leicester when his long-range effort range crept inside the near post.

Dan Kilpatrick was at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to rate the Spurs players...

Hugo Lloris 7

Made a fine fingertip save to turn Daka’s early effort on to the post and quick off his line when needed.Couldn’t keep out Iheanacho’s late strike, which was right in the corner.

Cristian Romero 9

A presence at both ends of the pitch in another imposing display. Made the second goal with a magnificent double tackle, the second absolutely cleaning out Caglar Soyuncu.

Eric Dier 8

Won some important headers in a calm performance. Coped well with sub Jamie Vardy for the final 25 minutes.

Ben Davies 7

Gifted Leicester an early chance in a sloppy moment but solid thereafter. Stepped out of defence well on a couple of occasions.

Emerson Royal 5

Tidy and worked hard but failed to make any impact in the final third. He was involved in the build up to Son’s second goal, however.

Rodrigo Bentancur 7

Passing was hit and miss, but got struck in and helped Spurs to establish midfield dominance after the interval.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg 7

Used the ball well and was one of Spurs’ better players in the first half, despite a mix-up with Romero leading to Daka’s chance. Might have been clear on goal from Kulusevski’s pass but touch was poor.

Story continues

(AFP via Getty Images)

Ryan Sessegnon 6

Got in some good positions but struggled to make inroads against his opposite man in another difficult outing. Still looked short of confidence.

Lucas Moura 4

Back in the XI for the first time since the defeat to Wolves in mid-February, he did nothing to suggest he has deserved more playing time. Never got going and was more liability than threat.

Heung-min Son 9

Made the game safe with two second half goals, including a stunning curling finish. Assisted Kane with a near-post corner in a match-winning display.

Harry Kane 7

Continued his remarkable record against Leicester with an 18th goal in 17 appearances, a firm header from Son’s corner.

Subs

Dejan Kulusevski (Lucas 55’) 8

Responded to being rested with an immediate impact from the bench, slipping in Son to double the scoring and setting up his second goal with a simple pass.

Harry Winks (Bentancur 81’) 4

Beaten too easily by Iheanacho in the build up to Leicester’s goal.

Steven Bergwijn (Son 81’) 6

No repeat of his late heroics at the King Power in a brief cameo.

Not used: Gollini, Sanchez,, Rodon, White, Scarlett, Craig.