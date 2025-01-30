Tottenham player ratings vs Elfsborg: Dane Scarlett changes the game as Mikey Moore and Damola Ajayi dazzle

Game changer: Dane Scarlett scored the opener for Tottenham against Elfsborg (Getty Images)

Academy graduates Dane Scarlett, Damola Ajayi and Mikey Moore scored their first goals for the club as Tottenham beat Swedish side IF Elfsborg 3-0 to book their place in the Europa League knockouts.

Scarlett, who was recalled from a loan at Championship club Oxford United earlier in the month, had only been on the field for four minutes when he rose to break the deadlock from Dejan Kulusevski’s cross in the 70th minute.

And Ajayi, 19, had barely had a touch when he drove towards the edge of the box, played a one-two with Scarlett and finished well into the bottom corner.

Moore, 17, who started the came, added a fine third in stoppage-time following a jinking run.

A comfortable victory ensured Spurs finished in the top-eight of the league phase and will go straight into the last-16, avoiding a two-legged play-off next month.

Here’s how we rated the Spurs players…

Brandon Austin 6

The goalkeeper barely had a touch in a watching brief.

Pedro Porro 7

Bright down the right and put in a number of dangerous crosses, creating chances for Richarlison and Lucas Bergavll either side of the interval.

Archie Gray 7

Dealt well with Elfsborg’s only threat of the first half by snuffing out a one-on-one. May have to continue at centre-half after Radu Dragusin’s injury.

Micky van de Ven 8

Restored balance to the back four and seemed to win all his 50:50s in a commanding return to the side.

Ben Davies 6

Got forward well and tested the goalkeeper with a long-range effort in the second half.

Rodrigo Bentancur 6

Composed and industrious at the base of midfield in the first half.

Pape Matar Sarr 7

Calm in possession and showed his versatility by finishing the game at left-back.

Lucas Bergvall 6

Loose in possession in the first half, prompting frustration from jhead coach Ange Postecoglou. Settled down and draw a save from the goalkeeper with a stooping header.

Mikey Moore 8

Took his late goal well on a great night for the kids. Also drew a sharp save from goalkeeper Isak Pettersson and full of menace from the right flank.

Mikey Moore capped off a fine night for the Spurs youngsters (Getty Images)

Heung-min Son 8

Had his full-back on toast, repeatedly skinning the unfortunate Simon Hedlund to create chances for Porro, Sarr and Moore in the first half.

Richarlison 5

Worked hard but looked clunky and miscued his rare sights at goal.

Subs

Radu Dragusin (van de Ven 45’) 6

Lasted just 17 minutes of the second half after landing awkwardly on his knee. Spurs will now face an anxious wait to discover if he has suffered a serious injury.

Yves Bissouma (Bentancur 45’) 7

Ran the game from the base of midfield as Spurs remained in control after the break.

Dejan Kulusevski (Son 45’) 7

Created the winning goal with an excellent cross for Scarlett in a lively second-half display.

Dane Scarlett (Dragusin 65’) 8

Took his goal well in a great moment for the academy graduate before setting up the second for Ajayi. His decisive cameo means he will not now be allowed to go back out on loan because he has already played for two clubs this season.

Damola Ajayi (Richarlison 80’) 8

The 19-year-old had barely been on the field for three minutes when he made the game safe with a superbly-taken goal. What a moment for the young winger.

Not used: Forster, Whiteman, Kyerematen, Lankshear, Cassanova, Olusesi, Hardy.