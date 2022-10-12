Tottenham player ratings vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Heung-min Son back to electric best but Emerson Royal poor

(PA)

Tottenham returned to the top of their Champions League group with a 3-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt as Harry Kane scored one penalty but missed another.

A brilliant Heung-min Son double and Kane’s spot-kick put Spurs in a commanding position inside half an hour after they trailed to Daichi Kamada’s goal.

Frankfurt’s hopes of a comeback decreased when Tuta was sent off for two bookings - both fouls on Son - on the hour, but substitute Farride Alidou headed home three minutes from time to set up a nervy finale.

There was still time for Kane to blaze a second spot-kick over the bar as Spurs maintained their 100 percent home record this season.

Dan Kilpatrick was at White Hart Lane to rate the Spurs players...

Hugo Lloris 7

Smart saves to deny Jesper Lindstrom either side of the interval. Not at fault for either goal, although the first may not have been prevented if he hadn’t clawed Lindstrom’s cross into the path of Sebastian Rode.

Cristian Romero 7

Not really to blame but did not help Dier for Frankfurt’s opening goal with an unneccesarily firm pass.

Eric Dier 7

A nightmare for the first Frankfurt goal, losing possession with a heavy touch. Also booked very early, but otherwise played well.

Clement Lenglet 7

Linked up with Sessegnon and is easy on the eye, particularly in possession.

Emerson Royal 5

Alidou got above him for Frankfurt’s second goal. Saw plenty of the ball, including in the build up to both Son’s goals, but his execution in the final third was missing, as usual.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg 8

Another standout display which included a decisive contribution in the final third. He set up Son’s second with a fine run down the right and excellent cross.

Rodrigo Bentancur 7

Back in a midfield two and more conservative than against Brighton, but put in a good shift and used the ball well.

Ryan Sessegnon 7

Starting to look like a proper wing-back. Nearly set up a hat-trick goal for Son with a well-weighted pass in another encouraging display. Has he edged ahead of Ivan Perisic?

Richarlison 7

Outshone by his strike partners but played a part in Son’s second goal, and set up a great chance for Sessgenon with a dogged burst down the right. A willing worker.

Heung-min Son 9

Back to his electric and brilliant best. His first goal was a classic combination with Kane, his second a majestic volley. Denied a 23-minute hat-trick by a smart save from Trapp, and forced the sending off.

The Frankfurt defence could not get near Heung-min Son (PA)

Harry Kane 7

Set-up Son’s first with a perfectly-weighted pass and made no mistake from the penalty spot after a great run first time. His later miss from the spot was suggestive of overconfidence.

Subs

Yves Bissouma (Bentancur 67’) 7

Shielded the back three for the final 20 minutes in a solid display.

Oliver Skipp (Richarlison 67’) 6

Got up and down well but understandably looked a little rusty

Davinson Sanchez (Dier 78’)

Did fine on the right on the back three.

Lucas Moura (Son 86’) 6

Too little time to make an impact and looked rusty, but encouraging to see him back after injury.

Bryan Gil (Hojbjerg 85’) 7

Won the second penalty with a mazy run and nearly got on the end of a stoppage-time Kane cross. Encouraging.

Not used: Forster, Doherty, Perisic, Spence, Sarr, Davies, White.