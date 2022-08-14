Tottenham player ratings vs Chelsea: Harry Kane steps up but Ryan Sessegnon is overrun at wing-back

Harry Kane scored a stoppage-time equaliser to salvage a lasp-gasp 2-2 draw for Tottenham at Chelsea in a contentious game which saw both Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel sent off after the final whistle.

Kalidou Koulibaly marked his home debut with a magnificent opening goal, volleying home Marc Cucurella’s corner from 12 yards.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg controversially equalised with 22 minutes to play after what looked like a foul by Rodrigo Bentancur on Kai Havertz, with Conte and Tuchel both booked in the aftermath.

Reece James restored Chelsea’s lead with a 77th-minute strike but Kane nodded home a corner deep into six minutes of stoppage-time, prompting Conte and Tuchel to furiously square up.

Dan Kilpatrick was at Stamford Bridge to rate the Spurs players...

Hugo Lloris 6

Made a sharp stop to deny Havertz’s ahead of Chelsea’s first goal but powerless to prevent Koulibably’s vollley from the resulting corner, nor James’ calm winner.

Cristian Romero 6

Unusually sloppy in possession but added aggression as usual, exemplified when he dragged down Cucurella by the hair (which went unpubnished) ahead of Kane’s goal.

Eric Dier 7

Spurs’ standout player, at least until Kane stepped up. Defended well and was calm in possession, creating their best chance of the afternoon which Kane squandered.

Ben Davies 6

Was part of a left flank which was frequently overrun by Chelsea and was all at sea for their winner. But finished with an assist for a simple pass to Hojbjerg and won the corner which led to Kane’s equaliser.

Emerson Royal 4

The closest player to Koulibaly for his goal but was rooted to the spot as the Senegalese volleyed home. Struggled to make any inroads down the right flank against the busy Cucurella.

Ryan Sessegnon 4

Picked ahead of Perisic, the wing-back was overrun defensively and fluffed his chance to quickly equalise when his effort was saved by Edouard Mendy.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg 6

Struggled to cope with Chelsea’s press and the individual battle with a rejuvenated N’Golo Kante but briefly hauled Spurs back into the game with an excellent strike.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg got Spurs level with a brilliant low strike (Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Rodrigo Bentancur 5

Involved in the contentious flashpoint when he slid in on Havertz in the build up to the equaliser. Looked off the pace and had perhaps his poorest game for Spurs.

Dejan Kulusevski 5

Won the ball in the build to Spurs’ equaliser but lost it for Chelsea’s winner when he was outmuscled by Koulibaly on the touchline. That exchange summed up a frustrating afternoon for the Swede, who struggled to get into the game.

Heung-min Son 5

Completely marked out of the first 45 minutes by the excellent James and was sloppy when the ball did fall his way. Involved in the build-up to the goal and had a shot blocked by Mendy but that was the sum of his contributions.

Harry Kane 7

Stepped up when it mattered with a last-gasp equaliser. Had earlier fluffed a huge chance to make it 1-1 when put clear by Dier.

Subs

Richarlison (Sessegnon 57’) 6

Helped Spurs to recuse a point and added an intensity up front which was missing from the starters.

Ivan Perisic (Son 79’) 7

His excellent corners created a chance for Davies and then Kane’s equaliser.

Yves Bissouma (Bentancur 79’) 7

Tried to make things happen and won the first corner which led to Kane’s equaliser.

Lucas Moura (Emerson 82’) 5

Added energy in a late run out on the right.

Not used: Forster, Sanchez, Doherty, Tanganga, Gil.