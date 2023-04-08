Tottenham player ratings vs Brighton: Heung-min Son rediscovers magic touch as Pedro Porro impresses

(AFP via Getty Images)

Tottenham boosted their top-four hopes with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Brighton, sealed by Harry Kane’s 79th-minute strike.

Heung-min Son put Spurs ahead with his 100th Premier League goal, a magnificent curling effort into the top corner from 25 yards.

Brighton saw Karou Mitoma’s goal disallowed for a handball but deservedly equalised before half time when Lewis Dunk headed home a corner at the far post.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi and Spurs acting head coach Cristian Stellini were sent off in the second half following a touchline ruckus between both sets of coaching staff.

Shortly after Brighton had a second goal disallowed for handball, with Alexis Mac Allister penalised for helping Danny Welbeck’s strike into the net.

And Kane’s 23 Premier League goal of the season sealed the points for Spurs.

Dan Kilpatrick was at White Hart Lane to rate the Spurs players...

Hugo Lloris 5

Off balance for Dunk’s equaliser after half-coming off his line and never comfortable at set pieces. Made a smart one-handed save to Alexis Mac Allister in the first half.

Cristian Romero 7

Rooted to the spot as Dunk ghosted behind him for the equaliser but stood up well to Mitoma.

Eric Dier 6

Fortunate that Mitoma’s first-half goal was ruled out after losing possession in the build-up but

Clement Lenglet 7

Covered well across the back three and looked to overlap Perisic when possible.

Pedro Porro7

Nearly scored with a header from Perisic’s cross. Still adjusting to the pace of English football but looks technically sound and impressive at attacking the back post.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg 7

Often struggled with Brighton’s press in midfield, where he and Skipp were outnumbered but made the difference with a composed cutback for Kane’s winner.

Oliver Skipp 7

Relieved the pressure with some driving runs into Brighton’s half and passing was encouraging.

Ivan Perisic 7

Forced a smart save from Steele. Couldn’t get near Dunk for the Brighton equaliser and off the pace at times, even if some of his crosses were dangerous.

Dejan Kulusevski 6

His performance ranged from eye-catching moments to the most basic errors. Appears to be struggling for confidence and rhythm.

Heung-min Son 8

Brought up 100 Premier League goals with a magnificent trademark strike and was involved in the winner with a nutmeg pass for Hojbjerg.

Harry Kane 8

Finished superbly to earn his side a huge three points in another decisive performance. Earlier create chances for Porro and Perisic with brilliant passes from deep.

Subs

Arnaut Danjuma (Kulusevski 77’) 6

Worked hard in a rare cameo.

Pape Matar Sarr (Skipp 86’) N/A

Helped Spurs withstand a late period of Brighton pressure.

Japhet Tanganga (Perisic 90’) N/A

Not used: Froster, Austin, Sanchez, Mundle, Devine, Richarlison.