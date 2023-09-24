Tottenham player ratings vs Arsenal: Swaggering James Maddison decisive as Heung-min Son continues renaissance

(Getty Images)

Heung-min Son scored a clinical brace as Tottenham twice came from behind to earn an encouraging draw at rivals Arsenal.

Cristian Romero turned Bukayo Saka’s cross into his own net to put the hosts in front but Son equalised from James Maddison’s cross before half-time.

Romero was then penalised for handling Ben White’s goal-bound shot and Saka converted to restore Arsenal’s lead.

But Maddison dispossessed sub Jorginho to set up Son again, as Spurs earned a credible point.

Here’s how we rated the Tottenham players at the Emirates...

Guglielmo Vicario 8

Made two sharp stops to deny Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah in the first half. He was occasionally rushed playing out but stuck to the approach encouragingly.

Pedro Porro 7

Got into some dangerous positions down the right and was unlucky a couple of his crosses did not find a mark. Stood up well to Gabriel Jesus at the other end.

Cristian Romero 6

Dangled out a leg lazily for the own goal but can count himself unlucky for the penalty decision. Kept playing out from the back, even when it was hairy.

Micky van de Ven 8

Another really impressive display from the towering Dutchman, who stood up to Arsenal’s dribblers and was composed on the ball.

Destiny Udogie 7

Getting the toughest examination of his career by Saka. Initially came off worse and nearly gifted Eddie Nketiah a goal. But stuck to his task and grew into the game, playing with a real maturity especially after an early booking.

Pape Sarr 7

Never stopped running and snapped into tackle after tackle, even after being booked towards the end of the first half. Use of the ball was mixed.

Yves Bissouma 7

Enjoyed a really good battle with Martin Odegaard, who pressed him relentlessly. Not as dominant as he can be but still so crucial to the way Spurs play.

Dejan Kulusevski 8

Lively and gave Oleksandr Zinchenko plenty of problems down the right. Created a good chance for Son with an excellent through ball in the second half.

James Maddison 9

Story continues

Decisive in the final third again, setting up both Son’s goals. Lucky to get away with a loose moment in possession on the edge of his box when Jesus fired over in a big moment.

Brennan Johnson 7

Should really have scored when he scuffed a first-half effort, forcing a fine save from David Raya. But involved in the build-up to the first Spurs goal when he tested the goalkeeper again. Bright on his first Spurs start.

Heung-min Son 9

Transformed from last season and already halfway to his tally of 10 League goals after two clinical finishes. Also set up Spurs’ first good chance for Johnson.

Subs

Manor Solomon (Johnson 63’) 7

A willing runner after Johnson was forced off with what looked like a muscle problem.

Richarlison (Son 78’) 7

Nearly won it at the death with a shot that deflected just wide of the post. Occupied Arsenal’s centre-backs well.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Maddison 78’) 6

Shielded the back four and started a couple of counter-attacks after replacing Maddison, who appeared to twist his knee.

Not used: Forster, Skipp, Emerson, Dier, Davies, Veliz.